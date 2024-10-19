Ninh Thuận seeks investments from Đồng Nai in key sectors

ĐỒNG NAI — The central coastal province of Ninh Thuận seeks to attract investors from Đồng Nai Province in the southeast economic region for its key industry groups, attendees heard at a conference held on October 18.

Speaking at the conference held in Đồng Nai, Trần Quốc Nam, chairman of Ninh Thuận Province’s People's Committee, said the province has a strategic geographical location and favourable natural conditions for regional development links.

With a coastline of more than 105 kilometres, the province has great potential and strengths as well as several highly scenic spots to develop its marine economy, tourism, urban areas, industry, energy and logistics.

Currently, its economy has been facing new development opportunities. The Government has a plan to invest in a number of key national projects, providing jobs and increasing the connections of Ninh Thuận with the provinces in the central coastal region and the southeast economic region.

"All are important driving forces and multi-faceted benefits for the province's socio-economic development, contributing to strongly promoting potential advantages and attracting investment in Ninh Thuận," he said.

It will give priority to developing key sectors and forming a synchronous ecosystem to promote the development of industrial production and processing projects, and the province's key industries, he added.

Lê Kim Hoàng, director of Ninh Thuận Province’s Department of Planning and Investment, said the province’s planning by 2030 identifies priorities for the development of key industry groups.

The key industry groups are energy and renewable energy; high-quality tourism; processing and manufacturing industry; high-tech agriculture; construction and real estate; and two new growth drivers of marine economy and urban economy.

“The planning creates advantages to enhance competitiveness, exploit potential and strengths, and creates ample room for economic growth,” he said.

It also focuses on developing and expanding economic corridors along expressway, coastal routes and the East-West axis, in order to create regional and inter-regional connections.

Nguyễn Thị Hoàng, deputy chairwoman of Đồng Nai Province’s People's Committee, said the conference created an opportunity for Ninh Thuận to introduce its potential, advantages, policies, and investment attractiveness to potential investors.

This is an opportunity to develop their own businesses, contributing to promoting the sustainable cooperation relationship between the two provinces, she said.

“Each province and city has potential and internal strengths to boost socio-economic development and attract investment,” she said.

Đồng Nai has strengths in industrial development, while Ninh Thuận has strengths in cultural and sea tourism development.

In the process of economic development, Đồng Nai Province is always determined to develop quickly and sustainably, which requires enhancing connections with other provinces and enterprises, she said.

“Therefore, Đồng Nai Province-based enterprises need to expand investment attraction to other localities to ensure their stable and effective operation,” she said.

At the conference, many Vietnamese and foreign enterprises based in Đồng Nai expressed their interest in many fields that Ninh Thuận has called for investment, and highly appreciated Ninh Thuận’s development strategy in the coming time.

Representatives of Đồng Nai’s business communities said they will soon organise a survey to learn more about investment opportunities that Ninh Thuân is offering.

Ninh Thuận has three established industrial parks, with a total area of 855 hectares. In addition, the investment policy of the planned Cà Ná Industrial Park on an area of 827ha has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval.

The new industrial parks are 21 per cent full, while six industrial clusters, with a large land fund, have rental prices much lower than the average price of the provinces in the region (about 30 per cent).

Vĩnh Hy Bay, which is surrounded by Núi Chúa National Park, recognised by UNESCO as a global biosphere reserve, has been ranked as a national-level scenic spot.

Bình Sơn - Ninh Chữ Tourist Area is planned to be a key National Tourist Site.

The art of pottery making of the Chăm people in the province was named an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO. — VNS