Ministry of Planning and Investment issues indicators for sustainable development

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has issued a circular regulating 145 statistical indicators for sustainable development in Việt Nam.

Circular 2, issued on Wednesday, specifies the indicators to assess the implementation of the country’s 17 sustainable development goals.

They cover multiple sectors and apply to agencies, organisations and individuals who produce, provide and use statistical information on these goals.

According to the circular, the General Statistics Office is responsible for collaborating with related agencies to collect and summarise statistics related to Việt Nam’s sustainble development, and ensuring that the data is complete, accurate, timely, and meets international comparison requirements.

The office is also tasked with improving the methods for collecting information on these indicators, establishing a database for sustainable development statistics in Việt Nam, and disseminating information related to them.

Other ministries, ministerial-level and government agencies, as well as the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy, alongside other relevant State-owned bodies are responsible for collecting their assigned indicators and providing them to the MPI.

The circular will take effect on March 10.

A detailed list of the 145 indicators is provided in Appendix I of the circular.

Appendix II outlines their definitions, calculation methods, main components, publication frequency, data sources and the agencies responsible for collecting them. — VNS