Đồng Nai to develop additional 1,000-hectare IP

ĐỒNG NAI — The southern province of Đồng Nai plans to build an additional industrial park spanning 1,000 hectares in Cẩm Mỹ District, which is expected to be one of the largest in the province.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has approved the investment policy for the first phase of the Xuân Quế - Sông Nhạn Industrial Park with a duration of 50 years.

Upon completion, the entire industrial park will encompass nearly 3,600 hectares.

The Xuân Quế Industrial Zone JSC, established in December 2020 and headquartered in Biên Hòa City, has been designated as the project's developer.

Recently, Đồng Nai awarded investment certificates to 17 projects during a conference to announce the province's master plan for attracting investment.

The 17 projects collectively represent a total registered capital of US$6 billion, including five foreign direct investment (FDI) projects and 12 domestic initiatives, in the fields of industrial and urban infrastructure development, real estate, and semiconductor advancement.

It was also announced at the conference that the Hiệp Hòa urban area would be constructed on a 293-hectare site in Biên Hòa City, with total investment of VNĐ72 trillion ($2.9 billion).

In addition, the 1,000-hectare Bàu Cạn–Tân Hiệp Industrial Park would be developed in Long Thành District at an investment of VNĐ9.25 trillion.

Đồng Nai has attracted $1.23 billion in foreign investment in the first ten months of the year, up 34 per cent year-on-year, led by investors from South Korea, Taiwan (China), and Japan.

Currently, Đồng Nai is home to 33 industrial parks, covering over 10,500 hectares, with 31 parks operational and more than 2,000 enterprises established.

To attract investment, Đồng Nai is committed to improving its business environment and developing infrastructure, including connections to the under-construction Long Thành International Airport.

With a GDP growth rate of 7 per cent from 2021 to 2023 and a per capita income of VNĐ140 million, Đồng Nai continues to be a significant investment destination in the southern region.

The province aims to position itself among the top three economic centres in Việt Nam by 2030, with a focus on international trade, tourism, and sustainable economic practices. — VNS