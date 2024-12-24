Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Safoco sustains high dividend payouts amidst market success

December 24, 2024 - 08:03
With approximately 12 million shares in circulation, Safoco is set to disburse around VNĐ36 billion (US$1.4 million) as an interim dividend for fiscal year 2024. 
A customer buying Safoco products at a supermarket. — Photo safocofood.com

HÀ NỘI — Safoco Foodstuff JSC revealed its plans to finalise a shareholder list to distribute a cash dividend of 30 per cent on January 7, 2025. 

With approximately 12 million shares in circulation, Safoco is set to disburse around VNĐ36 billion (US$1.4 million) as an interim dividend for fiscal year 2024. 

The payment is scheduled just before the Lunar New Year, on January 16, 2025, ensuring that SAF shareholders will receive a dividend of VNĐ3,000 per share.

This move, consistent with the company's long-standing track record, signifies a commitment to maintaining a robust and regular dividend payout, averaging around 30 per cent annually for over a decade.

Known for its reputation as a dividend-focused enterprise, Safoco stands out as one of the few companies that consistently allocate their profits to dividends. 

Earlier this year, the company disbursed VNĐ36 billion in cash dividends for the year 2023, maintaining a 30 per cent dividend ratio.

Safoco has also demonstrated a strong performance in the stock market. 

The company's shares (SAF) have shown resilient growth since their listing. 

SAF shares closed last week with a gain of 3.13 per cent to VNĐ66,000 per share, marking a 34.2 per cent increase since the beginning of the year. However, the stock's liquidity remains relatively low, with only a few thousand units traded per session.

As a subsidiary of the Southern Food Corporation (Vinafood II), Safoco's major shareholders include the parent company holding nearly 4.9 million SAF shares, representing 40.39 per cent of the total equity. 

The second-largest shareholder, with over 14 per cent equity ownership equivalent to nearly 1.7 million SAF shares, is Phạm Thị Thu Hồng, the CEO of Safoco. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Market kicks off the week on a positive note

Market breadth leaned positive, with 209 advancing stocks surpassing 112 decliners. Trading liquidity on the southern bourse slightly decreased to approximately VNĐ12.8 trillion (US$482.7 million), with nearly 494.7 million shares changing hands. 
Economy

Fighting waste important to create resources for development: MoIT

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will strengthen the effort on fighting waste to create resources for sustainable and create a breakthrough economic development in the new era, Deputy Minister Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân said at a forum held by Công Thương (Industry and Trade) newspaper on Monday in Hà Nội.
Economy

Tapping into a trillion-dollar market

Việt Nam’s abundant natural resources and varied agricultural produce are the great strengths that help the country enter the global halal market. Although it takes a lot of work to become halal-certified and find trade partners, coordinated efforts from the State, businesses, and agencies are setting up a solid foundation for exporting halal food “made in Việt Nam”.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom