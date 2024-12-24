Market kicks off the week on a positive note

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's stock market started the new week on a positive note, with the VN-Index reclaiming the 1,260-point level. Liquidity saw a slight decline, while foreign investors returned to net selling.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index gained 5.26 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 1,262.76 points. Market breadth leaned positive, with 209 advancing stocks surpassing 112 decliners. Trading liquidity on the southern bourse slightly decreased to approximately VNĐ12.8 trillion (US$482.7 million), with nearly 494.7 million shares changing hands.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the top 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation on the HoSE, also advanced by 5.25 points, or 0.4 per cent, to settle at 1,323.02 points. Within the VN30 basket, 19 stocks rose, seven fell, and at the end of the session four were unchanged.

Leading the market’s rally was Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN), which surged by 3.92 per cent, contributing more than 0.64 points to the VN-Index. Hòa Phát Group JSC (HPG) also posted gains of 1.12 per cent, while Bao Viet Holdings (BVH) climbed by 3.71 per cent. Meanwhile, Sài Gòn Thương Tín Commercial Joint Stock Bank (STB) and the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) recorded gains of 1.92 per cent and 0.52 per cent, respectively.

However, some large-cap stocks limited the overall market gain. Viet Nam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (VNM) fell by 0.92 per cent, SSI Securities Corporation (SSI) declined by 1.52 per cent and the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) edged down by 0.11 per cent.

Analysts from Việt Dragon Securities said: "The market extended its recovery and closed around the 1,262-point level. Liquidity declined compared to the previous session, indicating that cash flow remains cautious. The market’s upward movement is largely supported by reduced selling pressure, rather than robust buying demand.

“The upward momentum may continue in the next trading session, but gains are likely to remain modest as the market approaches the 1,265-point resistance level. This area coincides with the 20-day moving average (MA20) and could trigger selling pressure, posing risks for a pullback.

“Therefore, investors are advised to slow and closely observe market movements to assess supply and demand dynamics. Portfolio management remains crucial to avoid overexposure in the current environment.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index rose by 0.63 per cent to close at 228.51 points, with trading value surpassing VNĐ1.1 trillion and over 72.9 million shares traded.

Foreign investors resumed net selling during the session, offloading shares worth more than VNĐ274 billion on the HoSE.

While cautious sentiment persists, the market’s ability to sustain gains amid reduced selling pressure signals underlying resilience, as investors remain watchful of key technical levels in the sessions ahead. — VNS