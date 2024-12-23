VRG's revenue surges 6.5% in 2024

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Rubber Group Joint Stock Company (VRG) posted a revenue of over VNĐ26.3 trillion (above US$1 billion) in 2024, up 6.5 per cent year-on-year.

The company's pre-tax and after-tax profits this year also saw yearly rises of 8 per cent and 11 per cent to VNĐ4.45 trillion and VNĐ3.74 trillion, respectively.

In 2025, it plans to achieve total revenue and other income of over VNĐ27.49 trillion, 4.5 per cent higher than in 2024. Its pre-tax and after-tax profits are expected to hit over VNĐ4.65 trillion and over VNĐ3.92 trillion, respectively.

At the same time, the firm plans to spend above VNĐ6.88 trillion on investment activities next year.

According to the company, 2025 is expected to be a tough year, with many challenges in domestic and international markets.

In addition, adverse weather changes and unpredictable rubber price market developments will significantly impact the company and its member units.

The group has unveiled its Green Growth and Sustainable Development Strategy between now and 2030, with a vision to 2050, that encompasses three goals of economic development, environmental protection and social responsibility.

The strategy targets a minimum 15 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from energy use by 2030 and 30 per cent by 2050.

The VRG also plans to greenify its supply chain to meet the stricter sustainability requirements from customers.

The goal is for 60 per cent of its rubber cultivation area and production forests to obtain national and international sustainable forest management certifications (VFCS/PEFC/FSC) by 2030 and all 100 per cent of them by 2050. — VNS