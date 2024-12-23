Fighting waste important to create resources for development: MoIT

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade will strengthen efforts to fight wastefulness, to create resources for sustainable and breakthrough economic development in the new era – the era of the nation’s rise - Deputy Minister Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân said at a forum held by Công Thương (Industry and Trade) newspaper on Monday in Hà Nội.

Stressing that industry is key to preventing waste in order to unlock resources for development, Tân said that increasing the efficiency in implementing the programme on saving and fighting waste will unlock significant resources for the country’s socio-economic development.

Highlighting recent achievements in fighting waste, he said that the ministry had focused on improving the institutions and policies, especially in energy and industry, resuming the nuclear power development programme, removing difficulties for renewable energy projects, separating the national load dispatch centre from Việt Nam Electricity (EVN) to renovate the operation of the power system, which has opened opportunities to raise private resources.

At the conference, experts pointed out several forms of waste.

Specifically, a poor quality of the legal system causes difficulties in the enforcement and resource waste. Complicated administrative procedures and inconvenient online public services cause waste of time and push up compliance costs of businesses and individuals.

Thus, to further prevent waste, the ministry will continue to improve institutions and strengthen administrative reform, Tân said.

Sharing experiences in savings from the implementation of the 500kV circuit 3 transmission line, Phạm Lê Phú, general director of the National Power Transmission Corporation, said that accelerating the progress of this project has promoted efficiency and prevented resources being squandered.

Specifically, the project helps reduce load on existing lines to avoid overload, reduce power loss, and improve transmission efficiency. This project also enhances the ability to transmit large amounts of power from low-cost plants in the central and southern regions to the north, which could face power shortages, especially during peak dry season months.

The 500kV transmission line also helps to use renewable energy sources and reduce the dependence on expensive power sources such as oil and coal power, thereby reducing costs in the system and protecting the environment.

Việt Nam is entering a new development phase, with unpredictable international and domestic developments and opportunities and challenges intertwined. Thus, removing bottlenecks to improve the macroeconomic environment and taking advantage of opportunities to create new growth drivers and new breakthroughs are critical, according to a representative from the ministry’s Domestic Market Department.

The department said that it is necessary to enhance awareness of preventing waste in industry and trade together with conducting a comprehensive review of the legal framework to remove overlaps and inconsistencies for better enforcement and further simplify administrative procedures and create a favourable environment for investment and business. — VNS