Home Economy

Tapping into a trillion-dollar market

December 23, 2024 - 15:37
Việt Nam’s abundant natural resources and varied agricultural produce are the great strengths that help the country enter the global halal market. Although it takes a lot of work to become halal-certified and find trade partners, coordinated efforts from the State, businesses, and agencies are setting up a solid foundation for exporting halal food “made in Việt Nam”.

