Tapping into a trillion-dollar market

Việt Nam’s abundant natural resources and varied agricultural produce are the great strengths that help the country enter the global halal market. Although it takes a lot of work to become halal-certified and find trade partners, coordinated efforts from the State, businesses, and agencies are setting up a solid foundation for exporting halal food “made in Việt Nam”.
With good experiences, skills and foreign languages, Vietnamese workers are often appointed as team leaders of production lines, guiding and supporting workers in other countries such as Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.