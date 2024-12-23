Politics & Law
Home Economy

Prudential Vietnam and HSBC Vietnam enter bancassurance partnership

December 23, 2024 - 17:54
Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Ltd. and HSBC Bank (Viet Nam) Ltd. have entered into a bancassurance partnership.

 

Prudential Vietnam and HSBC Vietnam sign a bancassurance partnership in HCM City on December 19. — Photo Mỹ Phượng

HCM CITY — Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Ltd. and HSBC Bank (Viet Nam) Ltd. have entered into a bancassurance partnership.

This partnership is built on a shared commitment to customers, focusing on meeting their needs and providing high-quality sales experience.

This collaboration diversifies the bank’s offerings to meet the protection and wealth planning needs of customers, particularly among the financially prosperous and high-net-worth individuals that have emerged in recent years, driven by Việt Nam's robust economic growth.

Conor M O’Neill, Chief Financial Officer of Prudential Vietnam, said: “Life insurance is not just a tool for wealth protection—it is also increasingly becoming essential for intergenerational financial planning. Việt Nam’s rapidly growing middle class, projected to encompass 50 per cent of the population by 2030, further highlights the urgency and potential of expanding access to life insurance.”

He affirmed that both organisations are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. Together, their partnership will support sustainable, long-term growth and contribute to the country's economic development, ensuring that customers receive appropriate financial solutions backed by a legacy of trust and excellence.

Tim Evans, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Vietnam, said: “Việt Nam will become the 10th largest consumer market in the world by 2030. This is supported by substantial growth of the middle class. This is a key theme to the Vietnamese growth story and we, as a bank, aim to position ourselves to support this emerging affluent customer segment who are looking for both investment and insurance products.”

“As a result, we have chosen to partner with Prudential to offer our customers a broader range of product options. Together, we aim to meet our customers’ needs for quality investment-linked insurance solutions,” he said.

He expressed his confidence that “by combining Prudential’s expertise with HSBC’s distribution network, deep banking expertise, and premium customer base, we will deliver enhanced experiences and a wider range of high-quality protection and investment solutions for our customers in Việt Nam.” — VNS

