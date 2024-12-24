Beach hub to host the City Partnership Forum 2025

ĐÀ NẴNG —The central beach city will host the City Partnership Forum-Đà Nẵng 2025, Meet Đà Nẵng 2025, from January 16 to 18. This event will mark an important milestone in its integration with development efforts to promote international cooperation and diplomatic dialogue.

The city’s foreign affairs department said the event will be the very first major international event in 2025, and it will serve as a platform to expand Đà Nẵng’s diplomatic network and attract resources for socio-economic development while enhancing the city’s regional and global profile.

It said the Đà Nẵng Meet 2025 will prelude a series of global-scale events to be organised by the city throughout the year.

It’s expected to attract more than 500 participants including domestic and international partners, Government leaders, central ministries and agencies, ambassadors and representatives from 50 localities.

The forum will be held at the Đà Nẵng Administrative Centre and the Ariyana International Convention Centre, and it will also include online events.

The department said the gathering will be an opportunity for Đà Nẵng to show off its achievements in multilateral cooperation while simultaneously expanding and strengthening its international partnerships in key areas such as innovation, smart city development, high-tech industries, urban planning and sustainable tourism.

It also strongly emphasises the important role of Đà Nẵng as a leading driving force for the overall growth of the region and a key gateway for international integration.

To date, the beach hub has established friendship ties with 49 localities in 22 countries and territories, and 105 bilateral cooperation agreements have been inked in the areas of economic development, science and technology, culture, education, and national defence and security.

A report from the city’s administration revealed that Đà Nẵng has successfully attracted 1,011 projects with total investment capital exceeding US$4.35 billion. In tourism, the city has welcomed 8.7 million visitors.

The city’s trade has earned an export turn-over of $1.6 billion, a 4.1 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Đà Nẵng has received 41 programmes and projects with committed funding exceeding $4.6 million (a 65.8 per cent increase to 2023), focusing on healthcare, education, environment and social issues, supporting orphans, people with disabilities and single women.

According to the department, the Mayor of Kisarazu (Japan) has committed to joining the forum.

At the forum, the City of Genoa (Italy) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on co-operation and friendship with Đà Nẵng City.

The forum's agenda includes a series of bilateral meetings entitled ‘Enhancing Investment and Business Growth by Capitalising on Emerging Trends in Collaborative Development’ and ‘Maximising Tourism Potential in Collaborative Development Strategies’.

The main official session of the forum – ‘Together for Blooming’ – will feature the exhibition of partnership cities and a series of tour destinations and the inauguration of a ‘safe cross bridge’ (a rope and bamboo made bridge) for red-shanked douc langurs (Pygathrix nemaeus) to move safely instead of crossing a concrete road in the Sơn Trà Nature Reserve.

A report from GreenViet, an NGO, unveiled that more than 237 herds of red-shanked douc langurs – an endangered species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) -- comprising over 1,300 individuals, were living in the reserve.

The city said the event will also be part of a series of events and programmes commemorating the 95th Anniversary of the Founding of Đà Nẵng City’s Party Committee and the 50th anniversary of the city's Reunification Day (March 29, 1975).

The city has posted all detailed information and programmes of the forum at www.meetdanang.vn. VNS