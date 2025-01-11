Charmvit Group urged to serve as bridge to attract Korean investors to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc on January 10 asked the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Charmvit Group to continue serving as a bridge to bring more Korean investors to Việt Nam in the coming time.

Receiving its Chairman Lee Ho Woong in Hà Nội on January 10, Phớc said that in 2024, Việt Nam attracted over US$38 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), achieved a GDP growth rate of 7.09 per cent, and posted a total import-export turnover exceeding $800 billion, along with a stable exchange rate. These factors create a very favourable environment for foreign corporations to invest in Việt Nam.

Emphasising Việt Nam's interest in attracting high-quality and highly effective projects that are mutually beneficial, the Deputy PM expressed his delight at Charmvit's effective projects in Việt Nam, such as the Grand Plaza 5-star hotel and the Phoenix Golf Course in Hòa Bình Province. These projects have positively contributed to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development, he noted.

Welcoming the group’s investment expansion and relocation to Việt Nam, Phớc affirmed that the Vietnamese Government is always ready to create conditions for Korean businesses in general and Charmvit Group in particular to invest and operate sustainably in the country.

He also suggested that the Korean firm continue to closely coordinate with relevant Vietnamese agencies in implementing the committed projects.

On this occasion, Phớc, Lee and representatives from Hà Nội, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the Ministry of Planning and Investment, discussed a project to develop a multi-functional entertainment complex and horse racing track in Hà Nội’s Sóc Sơn District.

Lee told the host about Charmvit Group's projects in Việt Nam and mentioned some obstacles regarding the project in Sóc Sơn. The $420 million project got in-principle approval from the Prime Minister on September 12, 2019. Its investors are the Hà Nội Tourism Corporation and the RoK’s Global Consultant Network Co., Ltd.— VNS