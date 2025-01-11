HCM City targets $25,600 agricultural production value per hectare in 2025

HCM CITY — HCM City’s agricultural sector will strive to achieve 1-1.5 per cent growth and average production value per hectare of VNĐ650-750 million (US$25,600-29,600) for 2025, according to the city Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

It also aims to develop sustainable urban agriculture by using high technology on 50-60 per cent of lands.

Speaking at a conference the department organised to review its performance in 2024 and outline tasks for 2025 in HCM City on January 10, Nguyễn Xuân Hoàng, the department’s acting director, said the city’s agro-forestry and fisheries output reached nearly VNĐ20 trillion ($788 million), up by 0.2 per cent compared to 2023.

Though the city’s farmlands continue to disappear due to rapid urbanisation, productivity has increased over the years, reaching VNĐ619 million ($24,400) per hectare last year, up 0.7 per cent over 2023, he said.

This was the result of following an urban agricultural model, which meant reducing low-yield rice growing areas and increasing the area under high-value ornamental trees and safe vegetables as well as dairy farming, besides promoting of ornamental fishes breeding.

He noted that to date, the city has granted One Commune One Product (OCOP) certification to 272 products from 88 establishments, with 79 products achieving 4-star rating and 193 products 3-stars under the OCOP programme.

Trade promotion activities have regularly organised, creating opportunities for farmers, cooperatives, and businesses to introduce and showcase their products such as organic and VietGAP products, and OCOP items, he added.

To achieve this year’s targets, he said the department would continue to move towards high-efficiency urban agriculture and enhance the development of key products with a focus on adoption of high technology, organic practices, and circular agriculture.

Additionally, the department aims to accelerate the conversion of rice, sugarcane, and rubber farms with low efficiency into other crops or aquaculture that offers higher economic value.

It is developing concentrated production areas in line with approved programmes and plans, including a project on developing safe vegetable production areas in the city until 2030 and a flower, ornamental plants and ornamental fish development programme until 2030.

In addition, the department plans to foster collaboration with the Department of Tourism to promote agriculture tourism.

Speaking at the conference, Võ Văn Hoan, deputy chairman of the city People's Committee, appreciated the sector’s achievements amid the rapid urbanisation and shrinking agricultural land.

He affirmed that despite accounting for a small proportion of the city’s GRDP, the agricultural sector plays a crucial role in maintaining stability in rural areas of suburban districts and leading the development of urban agriculture and high-tech agricultural models in the southern region.

He urged the department to continue to implement the urban agriculture development programme in line with the city’s approved master plan, and promote green agriculture production to meet the demand for direct consumption and provide raw materials for ‘green food’ processing.

Additionally, the sector must speed up digital transformation and apply technologies in management and production to enhance product quality and economic efficiency. Localities, especially suburban districts, need to quickly map out plans for developing key and potential products to contribute to develop an effective and sustainable high-value urban agriculture, he said. — VNS