Home Economy

WHA Group to invest $1 billion in Việt Nam's industrial real estate

January 13, 2025 - 14:23
WHA Group plans to invest at least US$1 billion in the next five years to develop eco-industrial and smart industrial parks in Việt Nam.
A WHA Industrial Park in Nghệ An Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Thailand’s WHA Group has unveiled plans to develop industrial zones and logistics service hubs in Thiệu Hóa District, Thanh Hóa Province.

WHA Corporation Group CEO Jareeporn Jarukornsakul said they company aims to explore additional investments in two new industrial parks and one logistics service area.

Specifically, WHA plans to develop the Long Duy Giang Industrial Park, which will span 300-400 hectares across Thiệu Long, Thiệu Duy and Thiệu Giang Communes in Thiệu Hóa District.

Meanwhile, Long Công Thành Industrial Park will cover 300 hectares in Thiệu Long, Thiệu Công and Thiệu Thành Communes.

WHA also intends to establish a logistics service area, occupying 50 hectares in Thiệu Giang Commune.

The corporation’s representatives noted that WHA had begun exploring and promoting investment opportunities in Thanh Hóa in 2019.

To date, the WHA Smart Technology - Thanh Hóa Industrial Park Infrastructure Investment and Business Project Phase 1 has secured approval from the Prime Minister for investment policy at the end of 2024

It is located within the Phú Quý Industrial Park (Hoằng Hóa District), which will cover about 178 hectares.

The WHA Smart Technology Industrial Park 2 Project in Giang Quang Thịnh Industrial Park (Thiệu Hóa District) is also undergoing procedures for approval. This project’s first phase is expected to span 174.9 hectares.

WHA Group has set a goal to invest at least US$1 billion over the next five years to establish eco-industrial and smart industrial parks in Việt Nam. It aims to attract secondary projects with a total investment exceeding $5 billion.

Jareeporn Jarukornsakul emphasised that WHA Group has already invested $310 million in Việt Nam. With the ongoing shift of FDI inflows from China to Việt Nam, Thanh Hóa Province is well-positioned to seize new investment opportunities.

She added that WHA currently serves over 1,000 global customers across various industries, including logistics, automotive, petrochemicals, electronics, consumer goods, healthcare and textiles.

These connections will provide Thanh Hóa with significant opportunities to attract multinational projects when the industrial parks invested by WHA are deployed. — VNS

Economy

Bright outlook for industrial real estate

The industrial real estate segment is expected to remain a "shining light" in terms of investment volumes, development of quality ready-built facilities and strong price performance, according to property consultancy Knight Frank Vietnam.

