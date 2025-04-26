Local carmaker to export buses to Korea

HUẾ CITY - Local carmaker Kim Long Motor has inked an agreement with Korean Daon Mobility to export 200 made-in-Việt Nam buses which will be used for tours and school services.

The agreement, which was signed at the Huế City-based Chân Mây Lăng Cô Economic Zone, is expected to be the first step in an annual deal, supplying Kim Long Motor branded vehicles for operation and transportation service in Korea through the Korean partner.

It’s expected that the first batch of 50 electric EV Buses will be delivered to Korea for operation in the second quarter this year.

The locally-made 22-seat e-bus class, which operates with a lithium polymer battery provided by Korean SK company, can travel for 310km on just one charge and will be used for ‘green’ transport services in the capital Seoul, Incheon and Busan.

The Kim Long Motor Huế factory, the first vehicle manufacturer in Huế City, rolled out its first minibus and van products, the Kim Long X9 series, after nearly two months of construction last year.

The manufacturer has already inked agreements on supplying 500 minibuses for the first domestic customers – Phương Trang FUTA Buslines and the Futa-Hà Sơn transport company.

Previously, Kim Long Motor Huế and Changan Automobile Group from China signed a cooperation agreement to build a passenger car factory in Huế City, with a capacity of 50,000 vehicles per year.

In 2023, South Korean automobile manufacturer KG Mobility had a working session with Kim Long Motors for a plan to assemble and produce KG Mobility vehicles in Việt Nam.

The local carmaker has set a target of achieving a localisation rate for its production of up to 90 per cent in the second quarter of 2026.VNS