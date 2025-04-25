Việt Nam among Singapore’s top four seafood suppliers

SINGAPORE — Việt Nam has risen to the top four largest seafood export partners of Singapore, after Malaysia, Indonesia and Norway, in the first quarter of 2025.

The Việt Nam Trade Office in Singapore cited that statistics from Enterprise Singapore as saying that in Q1, the city-state’s total seafood import value reached nearly S$283.6 million (more than US$216 million), an increase of 1.1 per cent year-on-year.

During the period, Malaysia and Indonesia were the largest and second biggest seafood suppliers to the Singaporean market with value reaching $$37.4 million and S$32.2 million, respectively, accounting for 13.2 per cent and 11.4 per cent of the total market share. Norway came third, with S$30.4 million, or 10.7 per cent.

Việt Nam's seafood exports to Singapore reached S$28.7 million, an increase of 19.3 per cent compared to the same period last year, accounting for 10.1 per cent of the total market share.

To support Vietnamese seafood enterprises in finding and expanding alternative markets for the US market, which is affected by tariffs, in early April, the Việt Nam Trade Office in Singapore had a meeting with the leaders of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

The two sides agreed to continue to coordinate in providing local information, connecting trade between Vietnamese and Singaporean seafood enterprises while enhancing trade promotion, participating in seafood exhibitions in Singapore, increasing the presence of Vietnamese goods in the country in the coming time.

The office recommended that Vietnamese seafood producers need to focus on controlling the quality of goods, regularly updating local regulations, improving product packaging, and enhancing product quality and productivity to increase competitiveness with similar products from countries in the region. — VNS