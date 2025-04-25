Techcombank named ‘Best Bank in Việt Nam’ for second year by Global Finance

HÀ NỘI — Techcombank has once again affirmed its leadership position in the banking sector in Việt Nam by being named the 'Best Bank in Việt Nam' by the prestigious financial magazine Global Finance at its World’s Best Bank Awards 2025.

For the second consecutive year, Techcombank has won the title in recognition of its strong financial performance and profitability, customer-centric products and experiences, advanced digital platforms, data and AI capabilities and commitment to building a sustainable future for Việt Nam.

The Global Finance World’s Best Bank awards are widely regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in the global banking industry and an internationally-recognised endorsement of achievement and excellence.

This year, Techcombank joined a prestigious group of award winners that included many of Asia’s leading banks, including China Construction Bank (China), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Japan), Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Australia) and UOB (Singapore).

The award from Global Finance is a strong endorsement that Techcombank is now firmly established among this group of Asia leading financial institutions with its financial strength, development strategy and the influence of a Vietnamese bank on the regional and global stage.

The CEO of Techcombank, Jens Lottner, said: “We are proud that Techcombank been named ‘Best Bank in Việt Nam’ for the second year in a row by Global Finance, putting the Bank among a small group of the leading banks in Asia. The award is a strong external endorsement of our customer-centric strategy and the investments we have made in our digital platforms, cutting-edge data and AI capabilities and talented people.

"These are now translating into real value for our customers through new first-in-kind offerings and hyper-personalised experiences and driving more profitable growth for Techcombank. Looking to the future, we will continue to accelerate and cement our position among the top banks in Asia as we continue to Change banking, Change lives.”

Global Finance recognised Techcombank for its impressive growth trajectory and high profitability, coupled to its sustained balance sheet strength and asset quality, despite on-going uncertainty in the global economy.

At the end of 2024, Techcombank continued to have the highest average return on assets (ROA) over the past five years of any Vietnamese bank, while also maintaining the strongest risk profile in the industry, reflected by its credit ratings that are leading among Vietnamese banks.

Techcombank was also recognised for its customer-centricity and the excellence of its suite of innovative, data-led offerings and hyper-personalised experiences for individual, business and large corporate clients.

In 2024, Techcombank launched a new branch upgrade programme to enhance their design and operation and deliver an even better in-branch experience. The bank also introduced new first-in-kind products such as a more advanced version of Auto-earning, called Auto-earning Plus, that enabled individuals and SMEs to earn higher interest on the idle cash in their primary account. Auto-earning had already attracted more than two million users by the end of 2024, driving the Bank’s CASA balance to a record high and its CASA ratio to 40.9 per cent - the highest in the industry.

To achieve its aspiration to become a top 10 bank in Southeast Asia, Techcombank continued to strengthen its partner ecosystem in 2024, moving towards the creation of an integrated and diversified group that provides financial and non-financial products and services. Global Finance recognised Techcombank for its unique real-estate ecosystem co-created with Masterise Homes to support home buyers, and its wealth management ecosystem, created with Techcom Securities.

The award acknowledged Techcombank’s plans to further serve customers’ needs 'beyond banking' by establishing ecosystem partnerships in areas such as insurance, FMCG, healthcare and automotives. The bank has already invested in the establishment of life and non-life insurance companies and is collaborating with strategic partners like Masan and Vingroup to shape a leading and diversified ecosystem.

In 2023, Global Finance once regconised Techcombank Mobile as the 'Best Digital Banking Application in Asia – Pacific 2023' with a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem, from payments, investment, savings to lending. Techcombank Business was also given the 'Best Intergrated Corporate Banking Platform Globally' for helping businesses in managing cash flow, payments and raising capital more effectively.

2024 is also an important milestone when the bank launches a branch upgrade. From now until the end of 2029, Techcombank's entire branch system will be upgraded in both design space and operation model to better serve the needs of customers, comprehensively digitise transactions and optimise customer experience on each touchpoint.

Techcombank’s progress in attracting and empowering the best Vietnamese talent from within Việt Nam and from other global financial centres, was also acknowledge by Global Finance. The spirit of ‘My Own Greatness’ is now embedded into the Bank’s culture, creating a working environment that inspires every employee to be their best selves and support the success of the Bank and contribute to the prosperity of Việt Nam.

In 2024, Techcombank accelerated the transition of its talent mix towards IT, data and digital and provided training to extend data and AI competency across the bank to create a company-wide, data-driven culture. Since 2020, Techcombank has tripled its workforce in technology, digital and data-roles to 15 per cent today, and plans to increase this to 25 per cent over the next five years.

This year, Global Finance also acknowledged Techcombank for its outstanding commitment to sustainability and the concreate steps it has taken to make a positive contribution to the environment and society.

Notably Techcombank was the first private bank in Việt Nam to introduce a Green Bond Framework and issue a green bond in line with international standards of International Capital Market Association (ICMA), and the first to launch a Visa EcoCard, which empowers customers to track the CO₂ emissions generated with every purchase, promoting conscious and responsible spending.

Techcombank has continuously promoted green credit year by year, with outstanding loans increasing from VNĐ1.1 trillion (2022) to VNĐ13.9 trillion (2023) – accounting for 5.2 per cent of the bank's total credit balance. This funding focuses on sustainable transportation, green agriculture, clean and renewable energy, contributing to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable development.

In addition, the bank also promotes a healthy lifestyle with sports activities such as the Techcombank marathon which is held periodically in Hà Nội and HCM City.

With a solid financial foundation, pioneering digital strategy and comprehensive partner ecosystem, Techcombank is rapidly realising its goal of becoming a Top 10 regional bank and contributing meaningfully to Việt Nam’s new era of sustainable growth and development. — VNS