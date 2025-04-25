Global Sourcing Fair​​​​​​​ opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — Around 30,000 export-ready products are on display at the Global Sourcing Fair Việt Nam that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

Now in its third edition, the B2B trade event has brought together over 400 exhibitors from Việt Nam, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan (China), India, Bangladesh, the Philippines, South Korea and the Netherlands.

They are showcasing items across fashion and accessories, home and gifts an electronics and home appliances, spread over 500 booths.

The fair provides businesses with a chance to connect with verified suppliers, discover new products and establish valuable partnerships.

It is expected to draw over 10,000 buyers, sourcing agents and retailers from key markets like the US, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, the UK, the Middle East, the UAE, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan (China), Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and ASEAN.

Global Sourcing Fair Việt Nam 2025 is more than just another trade fair and is a turning point for businesses aiming to succeed in today’s fast-moving global marketplace, Sam Hui, vice president of Global Sources, a multichannel online-to-offline sourcing platform and one of the event’s organisers, claimed.

“As companies face unprecedented challenges and strive to diversify their supply chains, this event becomes the critical platform where global buyers and top-tier manufacturers from Việt Nam and Asia come together to forge transformative partnerships.

“It is an unparalleled opportunity to secure the future of international trade, drive innovation, and unlock new avenues for growth.”

Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Mai, deputy secretary general of the Việt Nam Textile & Apparel Association, said: “Global Sourcing Fair Việt Nam has become an important platform for us to promote Việt Nam’s textile and garment industry to the international market.”

Last year, the exhibition attracted thousands of international buyers and delivered highly positive outcomes for participating companies, she said.

With its support for local industries, it provides opportunities to expand Việt Nam’s global reach and connect with industry partners, helping textile firms grow their international business, she added.

The fair features products from the Việt Nam Pavilion focused on home goods, furniture, fashion, textiles, and handicrafts.

The Korea Pavilion showcases K-Beauty products, wellness items and household goods.

The India Pavilion presents hand-woven fabrics, finely embroidered garments and culturally rich handcrafted textiles.

Exhibitors from Bangladesh highlight their strengths in jute rugs, footwear and bags, while suppliers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan (China) display the latest in electronics, home appliances, and cutting-edge technology, including audio and video equipment, computers and gaming products, mobile accessories, and smart home devices.

The event includes a business matching programme, expected to facilitate more than 2,000 meetings, enabling buyers to connect directly with leading suppliers.

Jointly organised with the Việt Nam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company, the expo being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre and will run until April 26. — VNS