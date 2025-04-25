HDBank sets ambitious targets for 2025

HCM CITY — The Hồ Chí Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank, stock code: HDB) has announced an ambitious pre-tax profit target of more than VNĐ21 trillion (US$803.8 million) for 2025, a 27 per cent increase from the previous year, at its annual general meeting on Thursday.

HDBank on April 24 successfully held its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) at the Galaxy Innovation Hub – a space reflecting the bank’s spirit of innovation in the digital era.

This year’s AGM marks the 35th anniversary of the bank’s establishment – a resilient journey of building trust and accompanying customers, shareholders, and the national economy.

The bank is undergoing a strong transformation toward the creation of HD Financial Group – a modern, diversified financial conglomerate integrating comprehensive services and cutting-edge technology.

Last year, HDBank’s pre-tax profit reached VNĐ16.73 trillion ($640.3 million), up 28.5 per cent year-on-year.

Its total assets reached VNĐ697.4 trillion ($26.7 billion), up 15.8 per cent, credit balance reached VNĐ437.7 trillion ($16.8 billion), up 23.9 per cent, and deposits reached VNĐ621.1 trillion ($23.8 billion), up 15.7per cent compared to 2023.

ROE stood at 25.71 per cent, and ROA at 2.04 per cent, maintaining the bank’s position among the top-performing banks.

NPL ratio was kept low at 1.48 per cent (per Circular 11), with other safety indicators remaining at healthy levels.

Notably, Moody’s upgraded HDBank’s Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to Ba3 – one of the highest ratings among Vietnamese banks.

At the end of 2024, HDBank undertook mandatory transfer of DongA Bank under a restructuring plan approved by the Government, demonstrating its financial capability, credibility, and pioneering spirit.

Simultaneously, the digital bank Vikki officially launched as an independent financial entity, rapidly growing and contributing to HDBank’s expanding digital ecosystem.

This year, HDBank continues to uphold top-tier banking efficiency, with expected ROE of 26.2 per cent, and ROA of 2.15 per cent.

It targets to reach total assets at VNĐ890.4 trillion ($34.1 billion), up 28 per cent, credit balance at VNĐ579.9 trillion ($22.2 billion), up 32 per cent, and deposits at VNĐ792.8 trillion ($30.3 billion), up 28 per cent compared to 2024.

The NPL ratio was controlled under 2 per cent, ensuring systemic safety and stability.

Regarding dividends, HDBank reported distributable profit for 2024 of VNĐ10.4 trillion ($398 million), corresponding to an expected dividend payout ratio of 28 per cent.

However, given ongoing market uncertainties, the bank will remain prudent and flexible, seeking shareholder approval at an appropriate time to ensure long-term financial sustainability.

The AGM also officially announced the strategic development of HD Financial Group, consisting of HDBank – Core commercial banking unit, Vikki Digital Bank – Next-generation digital banking, HD SAISON – Consumer finance, HD Securities – Securities and brokerage, HD Insurance – Insurance services, HD Capital – Fund management, and DongA Money Transfer – Remittance services.

With over 30 million customers, a network of more than 600 bank branches and 26,500 financial service points, and strong technological capabilities, HD Financial Group aims to deliver a seamless, diverse, and efficient financial experience to individuals and businesses nationwide and globally.

Kim Byoungho, chairman of the bank's board of directors, said the bank always acts with transparency, as it is the foundation of trust.

"That trust is an invaluable asset that enables us to continuously attract investors, enhance our market position, and create sustainable value for all shareholders."

This is not only merely a strategic move, but also a reaffirmation of shareholders' trust, companionship with customers, and HDBank's commitment: sustainable development, transparency, leading innovation – for an inclusive and prosperous financial future. — VNS