Viettel breaks ground on high-tech data centre

HÀ NỘI — The Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) held a groundbreaking ceremony on April 23 for the Viettel Data and High-Tech Research and Development Centre.

The project is located in Tân Phú Trung Industrial Park, Củ Chi District, HCM City. It is set to become a mega-scale data centre, ranked among the top 10 in Southeast Asia.

It marks a significant milestone in Việt Nam’s data infrastructure development and was initiated to celebrate the 50th year of glory (April 30, 1975-2025).

The facility will be built on nearly four hectares of land, with a total designed power capacity of up to 140 MW and around 10,000 racks.

It will be the first data centre in Việt Nam to exceed 100MW in capacity, placing it in the global category of mega-scale data centres.

The Tân Phú Trung Data Centre will be designed and operated according to Uptime Tier III international standards.

It will feature an average rack power density of 10 kW, 2.5 times higher than the national average. The highest rack capacity will reach 60 kW, supporting the high-performance computing demands of large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) models and applications.

To achieve this high-density capacity, the facility will employ advanced cooling technologies and an intelligent management system based on AI, made by Viettel.

Vice Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee Võ Văn Hoan shared that the launch of the data centre will serve as a strong driving force for the city’s digital infrastructure development, smart urban planning and e-government initiatives.

“This centre will accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies, including AI, 5G networks, cloud computing, IoT, blockchain, cybersecurity and big data," he said.

"It will also contribute to building an innovation ecosystem, enhancing digital workforce quality and generating high-value jobs that support the city’s digital economy and society development.”

Major General Tào Đức Thắng, Chairman and General Director of Viettel Group, added: “The mega-scale data centre in Tân Phú Trung is not an isolated project. It is a strategically important component in the overall digital infrastructure that Viettel is building. It is an ecosystem in which data is securely stored, transmitted, processed and protected." — BIZHUB/VNS