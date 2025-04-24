Ministry ensures smooth transition in Certificates of Origin procedures

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has assigned 18 regional Export-Import Management Offices to handle the issuance of non-preferential Certificates of Origin (C/O), non-manipulation certificates (CNM), and REX code registration under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) of Norway and Switzerland.

This change is part of a ministry's broader effort to improve state management of origin certification and align with the newly issued Laws on Government Organisation and Local Government Organisation in 2025.

Nguyễn Anh Sơn, Director General of the Department of Foreign Trade, said the ministry is working closely with regional offices and other agencies to ensure a smooth transition. The goal is to minimise disruptions to businesses during the transition.

“This decision helps us respond to new developments in global trade and strengthens the government’s role in managing the origin of exported goods, while still complying with current legal requirements,” he said.

From 5 May 2025, MoIT-authorised offices will begin issuing 10 types of non-preferential C/Os, including Form B and CNM, and registering REX codes. These will be managed alongside the 18 types of preferential C/Os already in place.

The Department of Foreign Trade continues to coordinate with related units to implement these policies, focusing on both preventing origin fraud and making things easier for businesses.

At a recent meeting, Deputy Director General Trịnh Thị Thu Hiền stressed the importance of clear and consistent communication. She urged the Rules of Origin Division and regional offices to guide businesses carefully and thoroughly, especially when it comes to the new non-preferential C/O and REX procedures.

To support exporters during the transition, the MoIT will provide detailed instructions and hands-on assistance through its regional offices. The goal is to ensure the process is consistent, transparent, and convenient for all businesses. — VNS