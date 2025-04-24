Dabaco reports record Q1 profit on high prices for pigs

HÀ NỘI — Dabaco Group has announced impressive financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net profit of VNĐ508 billion (US$19.6 million), a remarkable surge that surpasses half of its annual profit target. This is also the highest quarterly result since the company was founded in 1996.

The firm's good performance is attributed largely to the effective management of livestock and poultry diseases and sustained high prices for pigs.

Dabaco's consolidated revenue for Q1 reached over VNĐ3.6 trillion, reflecting an 11 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. A key factor in this growth was the company’s ability to reduce the cost of goods sold, resulting in a gross profit that skyrocketed to VNĐ817 billion, more than 2.3 times higher than the previous year.

However, the firm also faced rising operational costs. Selling expenses increased by 16 per cent year-on-year to VNĐ69 billion, while administrative expenses rose by 11 per cent to VNĐ107 billion. Additionally, interest expenses surged by 38 per cent, totalling VNĐ69 billion for the quarter.

Despite these increases, the overall financial health of Dabaco remained robust.

The surge in profitability for the company is closely linked to its successful control of livestock diseases, which allowed for a continuous restocking of herds.

Moreover, the high prices for pig stock have significantly improved profit margins. In the current market, the price of live pigs has stabilised, contributing to favourable conditions for producers.

Looking ahead, Dabaco has set an ambitious target for the year, aiming for consolidated revenues of nearly VNĐ28.8 trillion and a net profit of VNĐ1 trillion, up 31 per cent from the previous year.

Impressively, the company has already achieved over 50 per cent of its profit goal within just three months of the fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Dabaco has introduced its Dacovac-ASF2 vaccine, aimed at combating African Swine Fever, and inaugurated a new vaccine manufacturing facility in Bắc Ninh with a capacity of 200 million doses per year. This vaccine, developed with technology transferred from the US Department of Agriculture, boasts an efficacy rate of 80-100 per cent and is priced at about VNĐ59,000 - 60,000 per dose.

During the annual general meeting held on April 19, Chairman Nguyễn Như So expressed confidence in achieving a profit target of VNĐ400 billion in Q2.

With current pig prices expected to remain around VNĐ60,000 per kg, he suggested that the company could potentially exceed its profit forecast, with estimates indicating that net profits could reach at least VNĐ1.5 trillion for the year.

On the stock market, the company's shares are traded on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) and closed Wednesday at VNĐ28,150 per share, up 4.07 per cent. — BIZHUB/VNS