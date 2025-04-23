Businesses honoured with Vietnam Excellence Awards

HCM CITY — Eighteen outstanding leaders and businesses with excellent success in transforming business through talent and workplace development have been recognised with the Vietnam Excellence Awards 2025.

Held biennially and organised by Anphabe, a consultant in employer branding and happy workplace solutions, and endorsed by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the awards feature two categories: Leadership Excellence and HR Excellence.

In the Leadership Excellence category, the winners were the Highlands Coffee leadership team, the Schneider Electric Vietnam leadership team, Kaneda Hiroki, General Director of Acecook Vietnam, the BAT Vietnam leadership team, the Saint-Gobain Vietnam leadership team, and Craig Maclean, Regional Managing Director of BU Southeast Asia at AB InBev Vietnam.

In the HR Excellence category, the awards went to PNJ Group, Viettel Group, VPBANK Securities, Thành Thành Công - Biên Hoà JSC, SOTRANS Logistics, Jotun Paints Vietnam, Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank, STADA Pymepharco, LITE-ON Vietnam, INDOVINA Bank Limited, Yes4All Trading Services Company Limited, F88 Business JSC, and Saint-Gobain Vietnam.

Speaking at the awards ceremony held in HCM City on Tuesday, Thanh Nguyễn, CEO & chief happiness officer at Anphabe, said: “Vietnam Excellence is a call to action for leaders and HR teams to jointly drive positive transformation - placing working people at the heart of all strategies and laying the foundation for sustainable and fulfilling work environments in an ever-evolving world.”

Nguyễn Đức Khương, president of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts, said, “Beyond recognition, the awards foster the exchange of knowledge, mutual learning of best practices, and the celebration of excellence not just within individual organisations but across the entire Vietnamese business community.”

Over the past three months, Anphabe and the Board of Advisory that includes global educational organisations, investment institutions, and chambers of commerce in Việt Nam, such as Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam, American Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam, and Hongkong Business Association in Việt Nam, have thoroughly assessed more than 60 submissions with a three-round process - application review, employee surveys, and board evaluation. —VNS