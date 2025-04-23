VN tightens C/O regulations to boost global trade credibility

HÀ NỘI The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) yesterday revoked the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) authority to issue Certificates Of Origin, in a major overhaul to protect Vietnamese exports in strict markets.

Decision No 1103/QĐ-BCT stripped VCCI of its authority to issue the certificates (C/Os) along with Certificates of Non-Manipulation (CNM) and register REX codes. The decision, made effective April 21, is said to be part of a broader Government strategy to help Vietnamese goods navigate increasingly strict global markets.

According to the MoIT, the move aims to restructure and centralise the origin certification process, ensuring stronger oversight and legal compliance amid Việt Nam’s growing network of high-standard free trade agreements (FTAs), including the CPTPP, EVFTA and RCEP.

By withdrawing VCCI’s authority, first granted in 2018 under several MoIT's Decisions, the Government is seeking to close any loopholes and prevent the misuse of origin documentation, which has, in some cases, led to trade defence investigations abroad. This change is seen as a preemptive measure to shield Vietnamese exporters from the risks of being penalised for origin fraud.

“Ensuring the integrity of Certificates Of Origin is no longer just a bureaucratic task but a critical factor in Việt Nam’s ability to maintain market access, particularly in regions with stringent import regulations,” the ministry said in a statement.

Previously, VCCI had been authorised to issue C/O Form A, Form B, non-preferential C/Os, GSTP C/Os and REX registrations. These documents helped exporters prove the origin of their products and qualify for tariff preferences, particularly in markets such as Norway, Switzerland and other countries operating under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP).

Transition

Under the new policy, all related responsibilities will be transferred to a unit under the MoIT. The Import-Export Department will take over the issuance of C/O, CNM, and REX numbers and is responsible for ensuring that the transition is seamless and does not disrupt trade operations. The department is also tasked with notifying importing countries and relevant domestic and international agencies about the change in issuing authority. It will oversee the secure transfer of all documentation and data from VCCI.

Meanwhile, the Department of E-Commerce and Digital Economy will ensure the functionality of the eCoSys electronic certification system, allowing for faster, more transparent C/O issuance and online fee collection.

VCCI must immediately cease all C/O and REX-related services and assist businesses in adjusting to the new application procedures. It is also responsible for preserving all records of past certifications issued under its mandate and cooperating with relevant authorities in the event of inspections or verifications. This change also signals a tightening of oversight, as the ministry is expected to review and verify all certifications issued by VCCI during the authorisation period.

The decision reflects the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to protecting the reputation of 'Made-in-Việt Nam' products as the country increasingly targets high-end markets with strict rules on origin traceability. By consolidating control and embracing digital tools, the ministry hopes to reduce the risk of fraudulent documentation and bolster confidence among international trade partners, said the ministry.

Exporters are being urged to promptly update their procedures to align with the new regulations. VNS