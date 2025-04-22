Việt Nam eyes opportunities in Chile as gateway to South American markets

HCM CITY — Chile and South America offer promising opportunities for Vietnamese businesses looking to expand investment and trade, particularly in green and digital economic sectors, heard a trade promotion seminar held in HCM City on Tuesday.

The event, jointly organised by the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) and Chile’s Export Promotion Bureau (ProChile), highlighted the potential of Chile as gateway to South American markets, including Brazil, Argentina, and Peru.

Speaking at the event, ITPC Deputy Director Hồ Thị Quyên noted that amid deepening global economic integration, Việt Nam, particularly HCM City, is focusing on market expansion, trade diversification, and attracting foreign investment.

The Vietnam–Chile Free Trade Agreement (VCFTA), which took effect in 2014, along with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) have created a favourable legal framework for bilateral cooperation, Quyên said.

In 2024, two-way trade reached nearly US$1.8 billion, with Việt Nam’s exports, mainly seafood, coffee, rice, and cement, accounting for $1.4 billion.

Quyên highlighted Chile as a transparent and stable investment destination, noting that with HCM City’s export turnover to Chile estimated at $53.3 million in 2024, there remains ample room for growth and broader cooperation.

Meanwhile, Bùi Hoàng Yến, who is in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency's Southern Office, noted that while 40.9 per cent of exports to Chile used VCFTA tariff preferences in 2023, the CPTPP usage remained low at just 6.3 per cent. She called on Vietnamese businesses to improve logistics and invest in technology to overcome trade barriers.

ProChile representative Pablo Arancibia encouraged Vietnamese exporters to diversify products and stabilise supply chains, noting that Vietnam’s presence in major South American markets remains limited.

Chile is emerging as a strategic investment hub in South America, offering Vietnamese firms opportunities in seafood, wood processing, and clean energy. As both a trade gateway and strategic partner, it supports Vietnam's market expansion in a region with a 4 trillion-USD GDP. Regular trade promotion and market support are the key to unlocking this potential, he said. — VNS