High-quality Vietnamese fruits to be showcased in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Fruits of local areas across Việt Nam will be displayed at an exhibition space at 62 Tràng Tiền Street in Hà Nội, from April 23-27.

Each piece of fruit on display will have a QR code which helps visitors easily access lots of detailed relevant information, including where it was grown, production and preservation processes, along with official sales addresses.

The display is part of a drive to enhance practical solutions aimed at enhancing transparency in traceability, contributing to building consumer trust in high-quality Vietnamese goods, according to the event organiser - the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The event is among activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025). It also aims to honour cultural, economic and ecological values associated with Việt Nam's specialty fruits, boost domestic consumption and promote pride in Vietnamese agricultural products.

The exhibition space at 62 Tràng Tiền is known for previous presentations highlighting the differences between genuine and counterfeit goods. — VNS