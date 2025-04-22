EVN proposes offshore wind power price cap of up to $0.15/kWh in northern Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Electricity (EVN) has proposed a regional electricity price framework for offshore wind power projects, with the highest suggested rate in the northern region reaching VNĐ3,975.1 per kWh, equivalent to approximately US$0.15.

According to EVN, the proposed price cap is based on input parameters developed by the Institute of Energy and updated in accordance with the Việt Nam–Denmark Technology Handbook. While no detailed feasibility studies have been completed for offshore wind projects to date, preliminary calculations have been categorised by region.

Specifically, the proposed framework sets the price at VNĐ3,975.1/kWh for the northern region (including Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng, and Thái Bình), VNĐ3,078.9/kWh for the south-central coastal region (Bình Thuận), and VNĐ3,868.5/kWh for the southern region (Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu).

EVN stated that if the proposal is approved by its Board of Members, the price framework will be submitted to the Ministry of Industry and Trade for official consideration and promulgation.

Previously, EVN also submitted price caps for onshore wind power at VNĐ1,643.89/kWh and nearshore wind power at VNĐ1,913.67/kWh.

Under the recently revised Power Development Plan VIII, Việt Nam aims to achieve 6,000 MW of offshore wind power capacity by 2030. — VNS