Bắc Giang promotes consumption of signature lychee

BẮC GIANG — The Department of Industry and Trade of Bắc Giang Province on Wednesday held a conference to connect lychee farmers with traders and sign a cooperation agreement for the consumption of its signature lychee this year.

The province continues to maintain concentrated lychee production areas of 29,700 hectares this year, with an expected total output of approximately 165,000 tonnes.

The early harvest season is projected to run from May 20 to June 15 and the main season from June 10 to July 20.

In his opening remarks, La Văn Nam, deputy director of the province's Department of Industry and Trade said that over 90 per cent of lychee trees have flowered so far, thanks to good weather.

Local trade authorities have kept a close watch on the lychee harvest, processing and packaging areas and provided guidance on the proper use of plant protection products, he added.

“As a result, the quality of Bắc Giang lychee this year is higher than last year and probably the best we have ever had,” Nam said.

Many organisations and businesses pledged to support the consumption of the lychees.

Viettel Post, the logistic company under Viettel Group, will leverage its extensive logistics network to deliver the lychee to consumers "in the fastest time, with the best quality and at the lowest cost," said Nguyễn Văn Chiến, director of Viettel Post branch in Bắc Giang.

Its transport routes have been optimised, with 32 refrigerated containers stationed in key growing areas to ensure the lychees remain fresh while being delivered.

The company also offers preferential shipping rates for seasonal agricultural products and guarantees delivery times from eight to 24 hours in major cities, and no more than 48 hours to remote areas.

It also supports lychee exports to China through the Viettel Logistics Park in Lạng Sơn Province, by reducing customs procedures.

The operations director for the northern region of MM Mega Market Group, Lê Sĩ Hiền, said that the company will be purchasing lychees directly from cooperatives in Bắc Giang. All lychees will be gathered at two main distribution centres of the group in Hà Nội and Bình Dương Province, then delivered to customers.

The lychees have also been included in the group’s major promotional programmes during the peak months of May and June, he said. About 2,000 tonnes of lychees are expected to be sold through various promotional shopping campaigns across the group's retail system, especially during the 'Bắc Giang Lychee Week'. — BIZHUB/VNS