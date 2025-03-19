Bắc Giang to develop eight more industrial clusters

BẮC GIANG — The northern province of Bắc Giang will focus on building eight more industrial clusters by 2030 to meet the Government’s targets for its industrial development, said Nguyễn Văn Phương, the deputy director of Bắc Giang’s Department of Industry and Trade.

According to Decision 219 approved by the Prime Minister in 2022 – which provides guidance on Bắc Giang’s development – by 2030 the province will have 63 industrial clusters, covering a total area of more than 3,000 hectares.

So far, 55 industrial clusters have been established, with a total area of 2,327 hectares.

Infrastructure has been completed for 38 out of the 55 clusters, and they have gone into operation. The 38 clusters cover nearly 1,400 hectares, of which 612 hectares have been leased to secondary investors.

These clusters have attracted 297 projects with a total registered capital of nearly VNĐ35.4 trillion (US$1.39 billion). The actual investment reached approximately VNĐ10.3 trilion ($403.2 million), which is 29.2 per cent of the registered capital.

Among these, 240 projects are in operation, providing employment for about 45,000 workers in the local area and surrounding regions.

“In the future, Bắc Giang will focus on building the remaining eight industrial clusters, aiming to attract investment into all clusters by 2030,” said Nguyễn Văn Phương, deputy director of the province’s Department of Industry and Trade.

The Department of Finance will accelerate the approval process for investment proposals and investor approvals for the five clusters of Đại Lâm 2, Phương Sơn–Đại Lâm, Thanh Sơn, Phượng Sơn and Hương Sơn 2, he said.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment will guide investors to carry out environmental impact assessment procedures, and guide secondary investors in establishing wastewater treatment systems in accordance with regulations, Phương added.

The Department of Construction will guide investors of newly established clusters to prepare detailed master plans, feasibility reports, construction designs and traffic connection procedures, he said. — BIZHUB/VNS