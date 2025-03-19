Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Lite-On begins construction of $690M electronics plant in Quảng Ninh

March 19, 2025 - 13:32
The project, whose first phase is set to be completed in November 2025, underscores Quảng Ninh’s commitment to administrative reform and a business-friendly environment to attract high-tech, smart and eco-friendly industrial investments.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of the Lite-On Vietnam plant in Quảng Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — Lite-On Technology officially broke ground on the first phase of its US$690 million electronics plant at Sông Khoai Industrial Park in Quảng Yên township, Quảng Ninh Province, on March 18.

Spanning 30ha, the plant will specialise in manufacturing electronic components for computers, optical devices, lighting equipment, and communication technologies. Once fully operational, it is expected to produce nearly 124 million units annually, boosting Quảng Ninh’s industrial output, export value and job creation.

The project, whose first phase is set to be completed in November 2025, underscores Quảng Ninh’s commitment to administrative reform and a business-friendly environment to attract high-tech, smart and eco-friendly industrial investments.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Quảng Ninh provincial People’s Committee Cao Tường Huy praised Lite-On’s investment choice, highlighting Song Khoai Industrial Park’s strategic role within the Quang Yen Coastal Economic Zone.

Developed under a “smart city” model, the area is poised to become a key driver of high-tech manufacturing and sustainable industrial growth, he noted. Lite-On Technology is among the world's top 10 corporations specialising in manufacturing electronic components for computers, mobile phones and other devices. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Railway industry gears up for major boost

Việt Nam’s railway industry aims to achieve full control over construction engineering and local assembly while gradually localising vehicles and components for national and urban rail systems by 2045.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom