PM calls for increased US investments in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urged increased US investments in Việt Nam during a reception in Hà Nội on March 18 for Charles James Boyd Bowman, General Director of the Trump Organisation’s Việt Nam project.

The US$1.5 billion project in the northern province of Hưng Yên aims to deliver a hi-end urban, eco-tourism, sport, and premium golf complex, meeting the Trump Organisation’s top standards. The proposed investor is a joint venture between Hưng Yên Investment and Development Group JSC and IDG Capital, representing the Trump Organisation.

PM Chinh noted the growing Việt Nam-US ties since their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was set up in September 2023, but stressed that there remains room for more US capital to flow in.

He said that Vietnamese agencies will conduct a thorough review to fast-track the project, ensuring legal compliance and protecting all stakeholders. He also highlighted Việt Nam’s ongoing administrative reforms aimed at speeding up decision-making with a focus on efficiency, innovation, and measurable results.

The PM called on the Trump Organisation to position Việt Nam as a business base and expand its investment footprint to other localities in the country as well as potential areas in which the company excels and Việt Nam prioritises. He asked the corporation to strengthen partnerships with Vietnamese enterprises, helping them engage in its global supply chain and business ecosystem.

He encouraged the company to play a role in promoting high-level mutual visits between the two countries while advocating the US issuing policies appropriate to the bilateral relationship, Việt Nam’s economic situation, and the global context, continuing steps to recognise Việt Nam as a market economy, and creating conditions for Việt Nam to import high-tech equipment from the US.

Bowman expressed appreciation for the strong support from Việt Namese ministries, sectors, and Hưng Yên Province. He highlighted the company’s close collaboration with local authorities to fast-track its project, targeting completion by March 2027, to serve APEC 2027, with the ambition of developing Việt Nam’s premier golf course and a world-class golfing destination.

He further revealed that the company is actively exploring more investment opportunities in Việt Nam.

It is working to advance visits to Việt Nam by the Trump Organisation leaders, thus helping bolster the two countries' relations and elevate Việt Nam’s global profile, he added. — VNS