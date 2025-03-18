Việt Nam expects balanced, harmonious, sustainable economic ties with US: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính pushed for balanced, harmonious and sustainable economic and trade ties with the US during a working session in Hà Nội on Tuesday with a delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and nearly 60 major US corporations.

PM Chính welcomed their working trip, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the second year of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Việt Nam always considers the US a partner of top significance, especially in economy, trade and investment, he said, highlighted vast untapped potential for US firms in Việt Nam. He expressed hope for the US’s expanded presence in the country, especially in such key sectors such as energy, high technology, semiconductor, artificial intelligence (AI), aviation, aerospace, and climate change mitigation.

The guests praised the Vietnamese Government, particularly PM Chính, for actively tackling challenges faced by foreign investors, including those form the US.

Commending Việt Nam’s socio-economic development strategy bolstered by recently-issued Resolution 57-NQ/TW focusing on sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation, they signaled strong interest in expanding investments across green transition, digital economy, circular economy, energy, high tech, AI, data management, aviation, logistics, finance, telecom, healthcare, food processing, consumer goods, tourism, education, and agriculture.

They wished for faster administrative reforms, legal stability, and incentives to boost strategic projects aligning US expertise with Việt Nam’s needs.

In reply, Chính directed ministries and agencies to gather and address the delegation’s input promptly. He encouraged US firms to bridge business communities, leverage dialogue mechanisms between the Government and businesses, and host regular networking events. He also pushed for opportunities to integrate Vietnamese companies into US global supply chains, positioning Việt Nam as the US’s key production and business hub in Southeast Asia.

The delegation was urged to advise the Vietnamese Government on refining policies and lobby President Donald Trump's administration for stronger, sustainable economic ties. He floated a new bilateral trade framework tailored to current realities and urged the US to avoid trade barriers on Vietnamese exports, recognise Việt Nam’s market economy status soon, and remove Việt Nam from the US Department of Commerce’s list of restricted hi-tech exports.

The host suggested collaboration in sci-tech and innovation, including tech transfers and workforce training support. He sought US expertise in energy development and infrastructure projects like railways, aviation, and maritime systems, specifically suggesting aircraft maintenance centres at Long Thành and Gia Bình airports.

He also advocated for partnerships in modern digital infrastructure, 5G commercialisation, 6G research, and tech transfers for medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines. In agriculture, he highlighted a sustainable, low-emission rice project spanning 1 million ha in the Mekong Delta as a prime investment target. — VNS