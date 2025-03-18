HCM City hosts three industrial expos

HCM CITY — The 18th International Processing & Packaging Exhibition and the 12th International Plastics & Rubber Industry Exhibition opened on Tuesday in HCM City.

The expos have brought together over 410 exhibitors from 29 countries and territories, including 11 international pavilions, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions for the processing, packaging, plastics and rubber industries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ben Wong, country general manager of Informa Markets Vietnam, the organiser, said, “To build a sustainable green economy, we must embed innovation into every stage of development.”

ProPak Việt Nam and Plastics & Rubber Việt Nam will highlight eco-friendly materials, recycled plastics and smart materials, showcasing solutions that align business growth with environmental responsibility.

A series of 11 conferences and training courses will delve into critical industry challenges, best practices, and actionable insights, he said.

ProPak Vietnam featured over 360 exhibitors from 29 countries and territories, showcasing their innovative solutions in packaging, food processing, beverage technology, raw materials, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and cold chain supply.

The three-day event will serve as a key venue for businesses to establish strategic partnerships, expand market presence, and drive sustainable growth within the processing, packaging, and supply chain industries in Việt Nam.

A highlight of ProPak Việt Nam is the business matching programme that connects buyers with suppliers worldwide.

It will also feature conferences addressing critical topics such as policies and best practices for net-zero packaging, innovations in beverage technology, sustainable cold chain logistics for the food industry, and green processing and packaging trends.

The 2nd International Exhibition on Beverage Technology (DrinkTech Việt Nam) is being held concurrently with ProPak Việt Nam and showcases cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and solutions for the beverage industry.

The expos, being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until Thursday. —VNS