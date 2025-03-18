VN, UK strengthen collaboration in digital health, medical tech

HCM CITY — Senior government officials, healthcare leaders and industry experts from Việt Nam and the UK gathered in HCM City on Monday to discuss and share insights on innovation and digital transformation in the health sector.

The Health Innovation Business Forum explored the latest advancements in digital health, medical technology and life sciences.

With the UK being home to world-leading institutions in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and digital health, the forum marked a significant milestone in strengthening UK-Việt Nam partnerships to drive healthcare innovation and improve public health.

Marcus Winsley, British deputy ambassador to Việt Nam, reaffirmed his country’s strong commitment to deepening healthcare partnerships with Việt Nam.

“The UK and Việt Nam share a long-standing history of collaboration in healthcare, spanning policy dialogue, research partnerships and trade.

“As Việt Nam and HCM City accelerate their digital transformation and healthcare modernisation, the UK stands ready to share its expertise in medical innovation, digital health and workforce development.”

Dr Nguyễn Văn Vĩnh Châu, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Health, said: “Today’s conference is not only an opportunity to discuss trends, opportunities and challenges in healthcare innovation in Việt Nam, especially HCM City, but also a driving force to advance digital transformation in the healthcare system.

“The event also marks a new milestone in the partnership between HCM City and British partners in the healthcare sector.”

Since 2023, with the support and close cooperation of the UK Government, the city has made significant strides in realising its plan to establish itself as a healthcare innovation hub in Southeast Asia, he said.

There will be further opportunities for the two sides to engage with strategic partners, foster innovation, apply modern technology, and enhance medical capacity to provide better healthcare for the Vietnamese people, he added.

The forum featured discussions on “Innovation, Investment and Partnerships: Unlocking Việt Nam’s Healthcare Potential,” where UK experts shared insights from successful models in their cities, such as Liverpool.

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s cluster lead for healthcare & life sciences, Matt Biagetti, said: “HCM City’s ambitious vision for a health innovation hub presents an exciting opportunity for knowledge-sharing, investment and technological advancements that can improve patient outcomes and healthcare access.”

The forum also explored digital transformation in healthcare, medical innovations and R&D and strategies to improve operational efficiency and workforce development to support innovation.

A number of British healthcare organisations and companies sent their executives to showcase their expertise, including Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Civic Health Innovation Labs (University of Liverpool), Modality Partnership, Nuffield Department of Medicine (University of Oxford), TPP, Blüm Health, Axela, Envisionit Deep AI, and MediBioSense.

The forum was organised by the UK Government in collaboration with Healthcare UK, KPMG, and the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) Việt Nam. —VNS