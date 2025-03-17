Việt Nam becomes Brazil’s second largest seafood supplier

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has emerged as the second largest supplier of seafood to Brazil, representing 17.33 per cent of the total volume and 8.69 per cent of the total value of seafood imports, according to data from the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

This shift reflects both the growing demand for seafood in Brazil and Việt Nam's expanding role in the global seafood market.

In 2024, Brazil's seafood imports reached 291,600 tonnes, valued at approximately US$1.57 billion. This marks an 8.1 per cent increase in volume and a 10.4 per cent increase in value, compared to the previous year. The surge in demand for seafood has been attributed to various factors, including changing consumer preferences and a growing focus on healthy diets.

Notably, Brazil has increased its imports from several countries, including Chile, China, Argentina, Ecuador and the US. However, it is the increase in imports from Việt Nam that stands out, with a remarkable 53.8 per cent rise in volume and a 38.6 per cent increase in value, culminating in 50,500 tonnes worth $136.6 million.

Việt Nam's seafood export performance has shown resilience and growth.

In February the country recorded seafood exports worth $655.02 million, marking a 44.5 per cent increase from the previous month. For the first two months of 2025, total seafood exports reached $1.42 billion, reflecting a 19 per cent rise year-on-year.

The primary markets for Vietnamese seafood exports remain China, Japan and the US, which together account for 52.33 per cent of total export value. The continued growth in these markets is encouraging, as they are pivotal for sustaining the country's export momentum.

Experts believe that the outlook for Vietnamese seafood exports remains positive. The increasing demand for seafood in major markets, including Brazil, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Russia and others, indicates that Việt Nam's seafood industry is well-positioned for growth. The ongoing trend of rising consumption in these markets indicates potential for further expansion. — BIZHUB/VNS