Economy

E-tax system resumes operation

March 17, 2025 - 12:18
The suspension, which lasted from 5pm on March 12 until 8am on March 17, was necessary to enhance tax management and implement structural changes.
The tax authority has stated that all systems are now running smoothly, ensuring seamless tax transactions for individuals, businesses and foreign entities. — Photo baodautu.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s electronic tax system has resumed full operations starting at 8am on March 17, after a temporary suspension for system upgrades and data restructuring, the tax authority announced.

The suspension, which lasted from 5pm on March 12 until 8am on March 17, was necessary to enhance tax management and implement structural changes. 

During this period, certain services such as electronic tax payment (eTax), eTax Mobile and tax applications for individuals were temporarily halted, while other functions remained accessible.

Foreign businesses operating in Việt Nam can now fully access the e-portal for foreign suppliers, which remained operational but may have experienced minor delays in processing transactions during the upgrade.

General Director of the General Department of Taxation Mai Xuân Thành instructed tax departments to ensure secure data migration and a smooth transition, allowing businesses and individuals to resume using the e-tax system without disruption. — VNS

Heading to the future

Get ready for a deep dive as Việt Nam boldly leaps into the future! The inaugural AI-Semiconductor Conference (AISC 2025) brought together global tech leaders, industry experts and policymakers in Hà Nội, along with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, to discuss country's role in AI and semiconductor innovation, showcasing the nation's ambition to lead the way in digital transformation.

