E-tax system resumes operation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s electronic tax system has resumed full operations starting at 8am on March 17, after a temporary suspension for system upgrades and data restructuring, the tax authority announced.

The suspension, which lasted from 5pm on March 12 until 8am on March 17, was necessary to enhance tax management and implement structural changes.

During this period, certain services such as electronic tax payment (eTax), eTax Mobile and tax applications for individuals were temporarily halted, while other functions remained accessible.

Foreign businesses operating in Việt Nam can now fully access the e-portal for foreign suppliers, which remained operational but may have experienced minor delays in processing transactions during the upgrade.

General Director of the General Department of Taxation Mai Xuân Thành instructed tax departments to ensure secure data migration and a smooth transition, allowing businesses and individuals to resume using the e-tax system without disruption. — VNS