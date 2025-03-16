Heading to the future

Get ready for a deep dive as Việt Nam boldly leaps into the future! The inaugural AI-Semiconductor Conference (AISC 2025) brought together global tech leaders, industry experts and policymakers in Hà Nội, along with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, to discuss country's role in AI and semiconductor innovation, showcasing the nation's ambition to lead the way in digital transformation.
The Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) is going to start building a second park in the central province of Quảng Ngãi later this month, a positive move for investment following the introduction of the first park in 2013.
The event was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to the United States Nguyễn Quốc Dũng, the Ministry of Industry and Trade delegation, representatives from major Vietnamese corporations such as PVN, EVN, Petrolimex, TKV, and Masan, along with US partners and officials.
Independent French pharmaceutical group Mayoly on Wednesday announced the official inauguration of its new representative office in HCM City after a long presence in Việt Nam through its IPSEN CHC entity.