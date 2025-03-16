Heading to the future

Get ready for a deep dive as Việt Nam boldly leaps into the future! The inaugural AI-Semiconductor Conference (AISC 2025) brought together global tech leaders, industry experts and policymakers in Hà Nội, along with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, to discuss country's role in AI and semiconductor innovation, showcasing the nation's ambition to lead the way in digital transformation.