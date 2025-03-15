KCN Vietnam and VietinBank partner to boost industrial development

HCM CITY — KCN Vietnam Group JSC (KCN Vietnam) and Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) have signed a comprehensive partnership agreement, marking a significant milestone in their long-term collaboration.

According to a statement from KCN Vietnam, the partnership will facilitate strategic corporate credit financing packages, enabling the company to expand its industrial ecosystem. This includes increasing its land bank, developing high-quality factories and warehouses, and prioritising the establishment of bonded warehouses nationwide.

A key aspect of the agreement is VietinBank’s commitment to supporting capital mobilisation and corporate credit activities in alignment with KCN Vietnam’s business model. This will provide KCN Vietnam and its partners with access to flexible credit facilities, including favorable interest rates, terms, and loan conditions.

Additionally, both parties will explore financial solutions and services tailored for KCN Vietnam’s customers in the future.

Hardy Diec, COO of KCN Vietnam Group, emphasised that the partnership underscores the company’s strong growth potential and commitment to enhancing service quality.

He said this comprehensive partnership with VietinBank reinforces his company's growth trajectory and supports the government’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), positioning Việt Nam in the global production shift.

Founded in 2021, KCN Vietnam Group has rapidly expanded its operations, establishing an industrial land bank of over 300 hectares.

The company’s portfolio includes 10 ready-built warehouse and factory projects strategically located across key industrial zones in both northern and southern Việt Nam. — BIZHUB/VNS