Hà Nội launches campaign for Consumer Rights Day

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội on Friday launched a campaign to mark the Việt Nam Consumer Rights Day 2025 under the theme "Transparent Information – Responsible Consumption".

The event, organised by the city's Department of Industry and Trade, aimed to promote consumer protection as a long-term, essential task for all levels of government, businesses and society.

Speaking at the event, Võ Văn Chung, Vice President of the Vietnam Consumer Protection Association, emphasised that safeguarding consumer rights is a collective responsibility requiring cooperation from state agencies, enterprises and consumers.

He noted that Hà Nội's efforts in recent years have strengthened awareness and compliance with consumer protection laws.

Nguyễn Quỳnh Anh, Vice Chairwoman of the National Competition Commission, praised Hà Nội for its initiatives, including public awareness campaigns, legal education, inspections and consumer support services. In 2024 alone, Hà Nội’s consumer hotline received and resolved over 16,000 consumer inquiries.

Enterprises also affirmed their commitment to consumer rights.

Satoshi Nishikawa, Senior Director of AEON Vietnam’s Northern Region and Hà Nội office, said the company is committed to providing clear product information and encouraging responsible shopping.

He said AEON Vietnam strives to provide quality products at fair prices, enhance the shopping experience, protect consumer rights, and deliver excellent customer service both online and in stores.

Trịnh Thị Ngân, Head of the Advisory Board of the Hà Nội Small and Medium Enterprises Association, stressed that consumers should protect themselves by following regulations, checking products before buying, and choosing goods with clear origins.

She also urged businesses to provide accurate and timely information to help consumers make safe choices, especially as online fraud increases. This responsibility applies not only to businesses but also to related organisations and individuals.

Authorities outlined six key tasks to enhance consumer protection, including strengthening state management, increasing public education, organising promotional events, tightening online business regulations, encouraging wider participation in Consumer Rights Day, and fostering a responsible consumer culture.

Following the launch, Hà Nội will host a series of events, such as the "Green Goods Fair for Consumers", "Consumer Appreciation Week" and legal education initiatives. Additionally, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will collaborate with Hải Phòng authorities to hold a nationwide Consumer Rights Day launch event, amplifying the campaign’s reach across the country. — VNS