Sugar products from Indonesian company subject to anti-circumvention measures

March 14, 2025 - 16:27
Investigation by the Ministry of Industry and Trade shows that PT. Kebun Tebu Mas has circumvented Việt Nam’s trade defence measures for certain sugar products.
Cane sugar is a type of sugar made from sugar cane. — Photo congthuong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued the results of its investigation on the alleged circumvention of trade defence measures of certain cane sugar products imported into Việt Nam from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos and Myanmar.

The results were released on Wednesday through Decision 662.

According to the decision, anti-circumvention measures will be applied to sugar products with the Harmonisation System (HS) codes 1701.13.00, 1701.14.00, 1701.91.00, 1701.99.10, 1701.99.90 and 1702.90.91, which were produced by the PT. Kebun Tebu Mas company from Indonesia.

In the decision, the ministry’s investigation agency concluded: "PT. Kebun Tebu Mas has engaged in circumvention of Việt Nam’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on sugar products from Thailand."

The sugar products will be subject to an anti-dumping duty of 42.99 per cent and an anti-subsidy duty of 4.65 per cent, which are the duties applied to all sugar manufacturers and exporters from Indonesia.

Decision 662 will come into effect 15 days after its issuance, which is March 27.

The duties applicable to the Indonesia company will be in effect from March 27 until June 15, 2026, unless amended otherwise by the MoIT, according to Decision 662.

The investigation started in September 2024 following a request submitted by the Vietnam Sugar Association in November 2023.

It was conducted based on relevant provisions of the Law on Foreign Trade Management, as well as related decrees and decisions on trade defence measures and anti-circumvention measures on sugar products imported from the aforementioned four countries. — VNS

