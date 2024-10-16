Vietnamese sugar cane tops ASEAN in productivity for first time

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese sugar industry has led the region in sugar productivity for the first time, according to the Vietnam Sugarcane and Sugar Association (VSSA).

Thanks to the promotion of mechanisation in production such as land preparation, harvesting, spraying pesticides, technologies of the Fourth Industry Revolution (Industry 4.0) to farming, along with the application of trade defence measures, the sugar industry has recorded a significant growth, it said.

Việt Nam’s sugar yield for the 2023-24 crop reached 6.79 tonnes per ha, higher than other key producers in the region such as Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

According to the VSSA, the mechanisation rate for land preparation has surpassed 90 per cent. Through technology transfer cooperation programmes and international funding, some sugar companies have started experimenting with new Industry 4.0 solutions from countries like the US and Australia to digitise the management of sugar mills. These technologies aid farmers by determining optimal times for land preparation, fertilisation, pesticide application, and harvesting. Furthermore, they helps detect abnormalities in the fields, making it easier to monitor and evaluate sugarcane growth, which facilitates early risk detection and minimises potential losses.

In terms of sugarcane varieties, the Sugarcane Research Institute has introduced 23 new lines, including 12 Vietnamese hybrids and eight imported varieties which are being tested across various ecological regions.

These innovations have enabled the sugar production nationwide increase for four consecutive years with sugarcane output rising by 166 per cent and sugar production by 161 per cent.

The purchase price for sugarcane from farmers has risen continuously, up by 152 per cent compared to the 2019/2020 crop. Currently, it stands at VNĐ1.2 to VNĐ1.3 million (US$48-52) per tonne, which is equivalent to those of other sugarcane-producing countries in the region.

According to VSSA Chairman Nguyễn Văn Lộc, the harvested area of sugarcane and sugar output in the 2024-25 crop will continue to increase compared to the previous crop.

He called on stakeholders in the sector to continue strengthening production linkages in the sugarcane industry, foster a healthy market, combat sugar trade fraud, enhance sugar traceability management, and adopt measures to stabilise raw material areas to ensure sustainable development for Việt Nam's sugar industry. — VNS