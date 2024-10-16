Thái Nguyên seeks to draw US semiconductor investors

THÁI NGUYÊN — The northern province of Thái Nguyên is aiming to become an attractive destination for US investors in sectors like education, health care, culture, and especially semiconductors, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Trịnh Việt Hùng has affirmed.

During a meeting with a US delegation led by US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper in the province on Tuesday, Hùng emphasised Thái Nguyên's strong potential for and interest in the semiconductor industry.

Thái Nguyên offers a favourable investment environment, strong commitment, and ample industrial development opportunities, he said, expressing his hope that Knapper can help connect US investors with the province.

Knapper thanked Thái Nguyên for the warm welcome and highlighted ongoing collaborations between US universities and Vietnamese educational institutions, noting that Việt Nam has sent many students to study in his country. He said he hopes that more Vietnamese students, including those from Thái Nguyên, will come to the US.

The ambassador praised the local education system, considering this as a good basis for US investors to consider investing in high-tech industries, including semiconductors, in Thái Nguyên.

During the visit, the US delegation also had meetings with leaders and students of Thái Nguyên University, along with small businesses supported by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). — VNS