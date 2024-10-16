Sustainable food forum opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — A forum discussing solutions for sustainable development within the agri-food sector opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

With the theme “From Food Hero to Net Zero”, the 2nd Sustainable Food Forum was organised by the Việt Nam Food Bank Network in collaboration with the Association of Food Transparency (AFT) and Global FoodBanking Network (GFN).

It attracted the participation of about 500 leading domestic and foreign enterprises in the fields of agriculture and food, as well as outstanding startups, farmers and individuals.

Speaking at the event, Food Bank Việt Nam's chairman Nguyễn Tuấn Khởi said this annual forum is an event to mark the 44th World Food Day (October 16).

“This year's forum not only aims to raise awareness about food security and nutrition, but also creates opportunities to connect organisations, businesses and communities to promote sustainable food solutions,” he said.

The event also includes workshops, discussion panels and practical activities, helping participants better understand the importance of sustainable food.

It also updates the current development trends of the global food system, creates opportunities and challenges in food production, distribution and consumption, and forms a bridge between businesses and organisations operating in the agricultural sector.

According to the World Bank, agriculture is the second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions after the energy sector in Việt Nam, accounting for up to 19 per cent of total emissions in 2020.

It noted that more than 70 per cent of the agricultural greenhouse gas emissions are methane and nitrous oxide, not only carbon dioxide (CO2).

In response to the call of the UN Secretary-General at the summit on Food Systems in 2021, the Prime Minister has issued the "National Action Plan for Transforming the Food System” with the ambition for a transparent, responsible and sustainable food system in Việt Nam by 2030.

The Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development asked the agriculture sector to implement the Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development Strategy for the period 2021-30, based on the three pillars of ecological agriculture, a modern countryside and smart farmers.

In April 2023, the ministry issued a decision approving a plan to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, including a methane emission reduction, in the agriculture and rural development sector by 2030, with an orientation to 2050.

Accordingly, by 2030, the sector aims to ensure a total reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of at least 121.9 million tonnes of carbon equivalent, contributing to the country's commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

On this occasion, the Food Hero 2024 Awards honoured 20 outstanding individuals and collectives for their start-up ideas, initiatives, solutions, models and social projects, and contributions in reducing food waste and developing sustainable agriculture.

The awards are divided into four categories: outstanding sustainable development enterprise, outstanding innovative enterprise, outstanding social impact, and outstanding community services project.

The highlights are Sokfarm Co Ltd in Trà Vinh Province which won the 2024 Food Hero outstanding innovative enterprise award.

Sokfarm is the first enterprise to lead a new direction for the coconut nectar industry in the country. It inherits and continues the traditional coconut flower nectar collection of the ethnic Khmer people in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta as a business model adapted to drought and saline intrusion in the delta.

Võ Phước Anh, the youngest volunteer of the FoodBank Vĩnh Long and Việt Nam Food Bank Network, won the 2024 Food Hero outstanding social impact award.

He volunteered to work at the food warehouse every day of the week during the summer, actively gave food directly to recipients, and mobilised his relatives and friends to contribute to the community food support models. — VNS