Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Bắc Ninh welcomes new Tiên Sơn Inland Port

October 15, 2024 - 15:11
The Tiên Sơn Inland Port, spanning 114,836 square metres, is projected to handle about 120,000 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) annually.
A corner of the Tiên Sơn Inland Container Port. — Photo baodautu.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Minister of Transport has signed a decision to officially open the Tiên Sơn Inland Port, located in Bắc Ninh Province.

The port at Tiên Sơn Industrial Park, Từ Sơn City, spans 114,836 square metres and is projected to handle about 120,000 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) annually, with Bắc Kỳ Investment Joint Stock Company as the project’s investor.

The primary objective is to operate, provide services and carry out import-export procedures in accordance with Decree No. 38/2017/NĐ-CP of April 4, 2017 and the Investment Certificate and Business Registration Certificate.

The Ministry of Transport has instructed the investor to comply with the operational responsibilities outlined in Decree No. 38/2017/NĐ-CP and relevant laws.

The inland port operator must complete all required procedures, ensure the project aligns with its intended purpose and the investment phases, and guarantee safety, security, fire prevention and environmental protection.

Located strategically in Bắc Ninh, the port will play an important role in facilitating the transfer of goods through various modes of transport, connecting road and highway networks to major seaports of Hải Phòng and Quảng Ninh.

This marks a significant step in Bắc Ninh's efforts to improve infrastructure and strengthen its role as a logistical hub in northern Việt Nam.

Bắc Ninh is planned to become a centrally governed city by 2030, transforming into a dynamic economic and cultural hub in northern Việt Nam and a growth pole in the Red River Delta region, tightly connected to the capital, Hà Nội.

The province also aims to develop a modern and synchronised socio-economic infrastructure system, targeting an average annual gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of 8-9 per cent. — VNS

Bắc Ninh Province inland container depot industrial zones economic zones industrial parks and export processing zones

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Bắc Ninh urged to persistently pursue goals

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hands over the decision approving Bắc Ninh's master plan for 2021-2023, with a vision to 2050, saying it puts forth major views, visions, and targets for development, as well as solutions and incentives for implementation.
Politics & Law

PM Chính inspects key projects in Bắc Ninh

PM Phạm Minh Chính emphasised the need not to split construction packages into smaller contracts, while encouraging local businesses to participate in appropriate project components, thereby creating jobs and helping local enterprises grow.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Outstanding Vietnamese farmers, cooperatives honoured

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on October 14 attended a ceremony to honour outstanding Vietnamese farmers and cooperatives nationwide in 2024 on the occasion of the 94th anniversary of the Việt Nam Farmers' Union (October 14, 1930 - 2024).

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom