Bắc Ninh leads nation in FDI attraction in nine months

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province continued topping the nation for foreign direct investment (FDI) influx with a total of over US$4.2 billion during January-September on the back of its sound investment climate, modern infrastructure, and abundant labour force.

According to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, foreign investors injected $1.56 billion in 339 projects in the industrial hub in the northern region, a year-on-year surge of 82.2 per cent and 28.4 per cent, respectively.

During the nine-month span, 147 FDI projects registered to adjust their investment capital with some $2.68 billion added.

In September alone, the locality granted investment licences to nine projects with registered capital totaling $57.8 million, including one realty project from Singapore worth $44.7 million.

To date, Bắc Ninh is home to more than 2,400 valid FDI projects with a total value of $29.3 billion.

So far this year, local leaders had working sessions with many FDI firms, including Samsung Việt Nam, Canon Việt Nam, and Goertek Vina, to remove their bottlenecks while doing business there.

They also received foreign diplomats and businesses from Germany, Japan, China and Azerbaijan who were seeking investment and cooperation opportunities. — VNS