An industrial centre in Bắc Ninh Province in the Top 10 most potential IP real estate projects

HÀ NỘI — Industrial Centre Yên Phong 2C has been ranked one of the Top 10 most potential industrial park real estate projects in 2024. This ranking has recently been announced at the Ceremony to Honour Leading Real Estate Brands in 2023 - 2024 in Hà Nội.

The high-end industrial real estate project Industrial Centre Yên Phong 2C (Industrial Centre YP2C) jointly developed by GELEX Group and Frasers Property Vietnam is located in Yên Phong II-C Industrial Park, Đồng Tiến Commune, Yên Phong District, Bắc Ninh Province.

The project is planned to have high-class ready-built factories integrating ready-built warehouses, in which ready-built factories include display area, office and production area. Each ready-built factory has an area of 1,500 - 2,500sq.m, while a high-end ready-built factory has an area of 2,700 - 3,200sq.m, and an integrated ready-built warehouse has an area of 6,000sq.m.

In addition, 7,000 square metres of the project is allocated for relaxation and entertainment to ensure the best experience for tenants.

The project is designed in accordance with LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification in applying sustainable building criteria and technology features to increase work efficiency and tenant well-being, including the application of environmentally friendly construction materials and natural daylight optimisation, contributing to efficient energy use, increased usage time and reduced impact on the surrounding environment.

The Industrial Centre YP2C project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, providing high-end ready-built factories and integrated ready-built warehouses with flexible designs, able to meet the unique needs of each customer.

The project, the beginning of the cooperation between GELEX Group and Frasers Property Vietnam, part of the multinational owner-operator-developer of real estate products and services Frasers Property Group headquartered in Singapore, is expected to raise industrial parks in the key economic region of northern Việt Nam to new heights.

Industrial Centre YP2C has been named among the Top 10 most potential industrial park real estate projects in 2024 after passing the organising committee's strict voting criteria such as: reputable investor, responsible management board; the project is methodically invested and smartly planned with a convenient location for easy connection to economic trade centres, wharves and yards, green - clean – beautiful and synchronous infrastructure and full amenities as well as reasonable and stable rental.

The project is a harmonious combination of green- and customer-oriented design, operation and management elements to create a healthy, sustainable and high-performance working environment. The enthusiasm of GELEX Group and Frasers Property Vietnam at Industrial Centre YP2C has contributed to creating a new supply of future green buildings, meeting the modern needs of businesses and tenants for a sustainable working environment. — VNS