VinFast seals deal to distribute electric vehicles in Micronesia

HÀ NỘI — VinFast Auto has signed a cooperation agreement with Guam AutoSpot on the distribution of its electric vehicles (EV) in Micronesia.

Guam AutoSpot will be VinFast’s first official distributor in the region, with the first deliveries of EVs and components scheduled for May.

VinFast are planning to expand its operations to at least 50 countries around the world in 2024.

Founded in 2008, Guam AutoSpot boasts a well-established dealer network across Micronesia. For more than 15 years, they have built a reputation for delivering high-quality products and services.

Micronesia is emerging as a potential EV market, fuelled by the participation of international brands and the development of charging station infrastructure.

The Federated States of Micronesia is a country spread across the western Pacific Ocean comprising more than 600 islands and made up of four island states. — VNS