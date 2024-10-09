Enterprises resuming operations up 25 per cent in nine months

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 121,900 new enterprises were established with total registered capital of VNĐ1.16 quadrillion (US$46.7 billion) in the first nine months of this year, figures released by the General Statistics Office (GSO) showed.

The figures represent a year-on-year increase of 3.4 per cent in the number of businesses and also a 3.4 per cent rise in capital.

These new businesses registered a total number of 735,000 workers, a drop of 3.4 per cent over the same period last year.

The average registered capital of a new enterprise in the January - September period reached VNĐ9.5 billion.

In the reviewed period, VNĐ2.31 quadrillion of added registered capital was poured into Việt Nam’s economy, down 6.1 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Over 61,100 enterprises resumed their operations in the first nine months, up 25 per cent against the same period last year, bringing the total number of new businesses and those returning to operations to 183,000, a year-on-year increase of 9.7 per cent.

However, the January-September period also witnessed 86,900 enterprises temporarily suspending operations, a year-on-year rise of 14.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, nearly 61,500 enterprises ceased operations while waiting to complete dissolution procedures, up 33.4 per cent year-on-year, and 15,400 businesses were dissolved, up 18.9 per cent year-on-year.

In September alone, Việt Nam had 11,200 newly established enterprises with registered capital of VNĐ92.8 trillion, down 16.3 per cent in the number of businesses and 25.5 per cent in registered capital month on month.

As Vietnamese businesses continue to face challenges, the Ministry of Planning and Investment aims to implement supportive policies, boost domestic consumption, promote the "Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese goods" campaign and attract both domestic and international tourists. — VNS