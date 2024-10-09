Long An strives to become economic growth centre of Mekong Delta

LONG AN – The Mekong Delta province of Long An aims to become a dynamic, effective and sustainable economic development centre of the Southern region by 2030 and become the leading industrial province in the country by 2050.

To achieve the above goals, according to the leader of the Long An Provincial People's Committee, the province is focusing on implementing planning, creating momentum for sustainable development, and striving to become one of the important economic growth poles of the Mekong Delta.

Long An will follow the model ‘One centre; Two corridors; Three economic and social zones; and Six dynamic axes’.

Accordingly, Tân An City is built as the ‘One centre’, which is becoming the political and administrative centre, a satellite urban area of ​​HCM City, a commercial centre with high-tech and modern industrial services for the Northeast of the Mekong Delta.

In addition, Long An will also develop economic corridors along Ring Road 3 and Ring Road 4 of HCM City and along National Highway No. 50B of Tiền Giang Province as the "Two corridors".

The urban and industrial zone, the zone of high-tech agriculture, tourism and border economy, and the ecological buffer zone will be the "Three economic and social zones".

Finally, the ‘Six dynamic axes’ included the Belt Road 3 and 4, the National Highway 50B, the parallel National Highway 61B, the Mỹ Quý Tây - Lương Hoà - Bình Chánh, the National Highway N1, and the Đức Hoà dynamic axis.

Tân An City's Party Secretary Lê Công Đỉnh said the city had invested in many key projects, including the Hùng Vương-National Highway No. 62 intersection, Tân An City Ring Road and the bridge over the Vàm Cỏ Tây River, to contribute to promoting socio-economic development.

The two rivers of Vàm Cỏ Tây and Bảo Định would be exploited by the city to become a landscape axis for the river area to attract tourists and residents.

At the same time, Tân An City would carry out economic restructuring towards gradually increasing the proportion of industry, construction and trade services and gradually reducing the proportion of agriculture.

Currently, the city had three industrial clusters attracting over 1,990 enterprises with total registered capital of over VNĐ5.9 trillion and 19 cooperatives.

In the coming time, Tân An would continue to improve traffic infrastructure, urban infrastructure, train human resources and improve the effectiveness of administrative reform and digital transformation, thereby contributing to the effective implementation of Long An Province's planning.

For public investment projects, Long An prioritises investment in projects with large-scale infrastructure, especially the province's strategic transport infrastructure, ensuring synchronisation, modernity, connectivity and promoting connectivity between the Southeast and Mekong Delta regions.

At the same time, the province also prioritises investment in infrastructure connecting the region with economic corridors.

In addition, the province's power grid infrastructure, healthcare infrastructure, education, social security and urban technical infrastructure have also been identified in the Provincial Planning to attract private and foreign capital and develop important socio-economic infrastructure of the province and region.

According to Chairman of Long An Provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Văn Út, the province has identified nine key groups of tasks and solutions to be implemented, including developing important sectors and fields; planning urban and rural systems and functional areas; developing technical infrastructure and social infrastructure; planning construction of remote areas; protecting the environment and conserving nature and biodiversity.

The province has also assigned specific tasks to each department, sector, and locality to unify awareness and action in the planning implementation process.

At the same time, it has specifically determined the progress and resources for implementing programmes and projects , and develop policies and solutions to attract social resources to implement the planning.

Along with that, Long An will continue administrative reform, continue to strongly and sustainably improve the investment and business environment, create favourable conditions for economic sectors, ensure healthy, equal and transparent competition, and enhance the province's competitiveness to adapt to development trends.

Specifically, Long An has issued a plan to continue improving and enhancing the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) in 2024, striving to increase this year's PCI score to 73.95 points (an increase of 3.015 points compared to 2023) in order to maintain the third rank of PCI in the country.

Lê Trường Chinh, Head of Long An Province Economic Zone Management Board, said the province would prioritise the development of green industrial parks, smart industrial parks and ecological industrial parks. Among them, it would upgrade existing industrial parks to become smarter. Along with that, the province would plan new industrial parks towards modernity, ecology and greening. – VNS