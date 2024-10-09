Politics & Law
Opening more factories in rural areas
October 09, 2024 - 15:58
Many businesses have opened more factories in rural areas and small towns to attract more local workers.
Economy
Three Vietnamese businesswomen listed in Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Asia 2024
Việt Nam has three representatives named in the list of Most Powerful Women Asia (MPW Asia) 2024.
Economy
Mai Kiều Liên named among Fortune’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia
Vinamilk's CEO and a member of the Board of Directors, Mai Kiều Liên, has been recognised in Fortune Magazine's 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia 2024 list.
Economy
Bắc Ninh leads nation in FDI attraction in nine months
Bắc Ninh Province continued topping the nation for foreign direct investment (FDI) influx with a total of over US$4.2 billion during January-September.
Economy
SOVICO, UNESCO ink strategic cooperation agreement
SOVICO Group will be a strategic partner for UNESCO in Việt Nam over the next decade to help implement UNESCO's sustainable development initiatives in the country.
Economy
Enterprises resuming operations up 25 per cent in nine months
Nearly 121,900 new enterprises were established with total registered capital of nearly VNĐ1.2 quadrillion (US$46.7 billion) in the first nine months of this year.
Economy
Việt Nam to end unofficial-quota exports to China by 2030
As of January 1, 2030, goods will only be processed for import-export procedures at international border gates and main border gates.
Economy
PM urges speeding up disbursement of public investment
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on October 8 signed an official dispatch, urging relevant authorities to accelerate the disbursement of public investment in the remaining months of this year.
Economy
Airbus delivers ceremonial aircraft to Vietjet
The recently delivered A321neo aircraft marks an upgrade in relations with France.
Economy
Long An strives to become economic growth centre of Mekong Delta
The Mekong Delta province of Long An aims to become a dynamic, effective and sustainable economic development centre of the Southern region by 2030 and become the leading industrial province in the country by 2050.
