Airbus delivers ceremonial aircraft to Vietjet

PARIS — A new A321neo aircraft bearing an image symbolising the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and France has been delivered from Airbus to Vietjet in a ceremony at Orly Airport in Paris.

The delivery ceremony was witnessed by Việt Nam's General Secretary and President Tô Lâm along with senior leaders of Việt Nam and France on Tuesday.

Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo said: “The Vietjet aircraft bearing the symbolic image of 50 years of Việt Nam-France diplomatic relations marks a milestone in the development of economic, cultural and trade cooperation between the two countries, spreading good values in the relationship of two countries’ people and international friends."

"We are pleased that the cooperation between Vietjet and French partners has seen good results and become a solid basis for the Việt Nam-France strategic partnership," Thảo said.

Speaking at the event, Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus Executive Vice-President Sales for Commercial Aircraft business, said that the delivery of the A321neo is a key step in Vietjet’s ambitious fleet expansion, alongside its recent order for 20 A330neo aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow.

In 2018, Vietjet also received an A321 aircraft bearing the symbol of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and France.

The recently delivered A321neo aircraft is the 80th one manufactured and delivered as a part of Vietjet's order of more than 206 aircraft from the world's leading manufacturer, Airbus.

The aircraft maker has created more jobs in France along with Vietjet offering flights to hundreds of millions of people and tourists, promoting aviation development, trade and cultural exchange in the region as well as the world, Vietjet said in a note.

Following the delivery of the new aircraft, Airbus will continue to deliver more new aircraft to Vietjet from now until the end of 2024, demonstrating the airline’s commitment to meeting passenger demands, expanding its flight network, developing sustainably and promoting cultural, economic and tourism exchanges between countries and peoples around the world. — VNS